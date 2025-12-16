There's a new Arc Raiders outfit you can only get by playing Embark's other game, The Finals

Amidst all the fun in the Arc Raiders Cold Snap update, which adds a deadly new map condition and community challenge, Embark is also offering a free outfit for players willing to try out its other game, The Finals.

You'll find the offer in your Arc Raiders inbox upon launching the game: "Unlock an exclusive outfit in Arc Raiders by completing a special Raider contract in The Finals, the world's first Dynamism shooter from Embark studios!"

The message itself doesn't specify what that outfit is or what it looks like, but if you boot up The Finals and head over to the challenges screen, the reward is there. The Finals outfit is a recolor of the Ryder skin usually earned through the free raider deck. The primary colors are white and red to match The Finals.

The raider contract in The Finals couldn't be simpler: Play three matches in any mode. Doing so will automatically unlock the outfit in Arc Raiders as long as you've linked the same Embark ID to both games. You'll receive a follow-up message in your Arc Raiders inbox allowing you to claim the outfit—this took about half an hour to appear in my inbox, so be patient. The bundle actually comes with three items:

Ryder - Red [Outfit]

Salvager - Black [Backpack]

Soccer Finals Ticket [Charm]

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark Studios) (Image credit: Embark)

You don't have to bribe me to play The Finals—the free-to-play FPS that's sorta like if Team Fortress 2 was conceived by ex-Battlefield devs—but I won't say no to free Arc Raiders goodies. The Finals has come a long way since it surprise-dropped at the 2023 Game Awards: Two years of updates have added loads of weapons, maps, quality of life updates, and most importantly modes. The game I once raked over the coals for focusing on one singular, sweaty three-team mode has expanded its horizons with a destructive take on TF2's payload and, as of this month, a play on Battlefield's Rush format with two teams of eight.

If you just want to get those three matches over as quickly as possible, then "Quick Cash" is the place to go. But if you prefer a more casual two-team format with generous respawns, Power Shift and Point Break are really fun.