Arc Raiders player loses 100,000 Raider Coins-worth of items fighting the Matriarch in the worst way possible: 'I will not top this death anytime soon'
Aim for the bushes.
Dying in Arc Raiders sucks—it's the low of extraction shooters. But what's worse than losing all the stuff you came in and found during your run is losing it all because you did something truly stupid.
I've been there before, crossing the creek in Dam Battlegrounds ahead of my group, I failed to look both ways before heading towards the Red Lakes Balcony Lift and ended up getting swarmed by a Snitch and a horde of Hornets. Needless to say, I choked and got downed by this gaggle of arcs. My team couldn't get to me in time, and I lost everything, including some items I needed for quests, what a gut punch.
But it'll happen to us all at some point, playing Arc Raiders. Everyone pushes the boat out too far, gets forgetful, or clumsy. There's no shame, but it is infuriating when it happens to you, especially if you've got good loot in your loadout when it happens, which is exactly what happened to player seaskyways.
"I lost 100k worth of stuff in the stupidest way imaginable," seaskyways says in a Reddit post. "I will not top this death anytime soon (hopefully)." The player also adds a video alongside this post showing exactly how they slipped up.
I lost 100k worth of stuff in the stupidest way imaginable. I will not top this death anytime soon (hopefully) from r/ArcRaiders
Amid fighting the Matriarch from afar, Seaskyways gets swarmed by other arcs like Hornets and Wasps. It's all going pretty well as their shield is keeping up, and they're taking down the attacking arcs. But just when it all looks like it's clearing up, seaskyways decides to dive off the side of The Dam, falling to their death. It's a tragic end to what seemed to be a promising fight.
But it's made all the worse by what seaskyways lost in death. "This is the stuff I came in with… was very optimistic on solo'ing the Matriarch, honestly." On them was a Venator 4 with a Blue mag and handle mod, a Hullcracker 2, two Wolfpack grenades, two ziplines, two jolt mines, three barricades, 400 medium ammo, and loads of heals and shields. A Matriarch-killing worth of loot. "And I lose it all to fall damage."
I'm sure seaskyways will be playing back this scene in their head as they fall asleep at night, trying to figure out why they did what they did. I know I would, especially if I lost a modded Venator 4 and a Hullcracker 2, that would really stick with me.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
