An Italian hotel sharing a name with an Arc Raiders map is enjoying a flood of 5-star reviews from players praising the loot in its 'surprisingly charming' Seed Vault and its 'eventful' Night Raid nightlife

If you find yourself browsing vacation lodgings in Italy's Campitello di Fassa region on Google, you might notice one hotel that's attracted a conspicuous uptick in five star ratings. This is the Hotel Stella Montis, and while I'm sure its accommodations are lovely, it owes its recent influx of praise to the other Stella Montis—the popular Arc Raiders map that's driving players to flood the Italian hotel with reviews celebrating its lively (if occasionally hostile) guests, lootable blueprints, and proactive robotic security (via Arc Raiders Alerts on X).

A reviewer by the name of Bad Wolf kicked off the bit about a month ago, saying that while "everything is great" about the hotel, "the only issue is that players sometimes spawn just 10 meters away from me." In the weeks since, all but one review—left by guests who enjoyed a "ski-related stay"—have been Arc Raiders references, ranging from the simple "Hey, Raider! Don't shoot!" to warnings that other guests be wary of hostile Arcs if they're passing through ventilation shafts.

One raider reviewer left a fond note describing their "eventful" Night Raid stay, where they stumbled across flute-playing kitchen staff and got rescued by a Venator-wielding "hotel manager" following a violent encounter with another guest at the hotel's metro entrance.

"I just got back to Speranza and managed to sell 45,000 worth of loot, which isn't bad," the reviewer writes. "I recommend it 👍"

Another reviewer diligently filled out Google's hotel review detail fields, listing "High-tech" as a hotel highlight, describing its walkability as a "bit of a maze but that's the fun part," and under food & drinks encouraged other guests to "take plenty of bandages."

My personal favorite, left by reviewer F God, calls the hotel's Seed Vault "surprisingly charming," and says the "robotic sandbox was a hit with the kids."

"They built a whole defensive outpost and immediately declared themselves 'not friendly' and started giving orders like they were running Speranza," F God writes. "We're still negotiating a safe extraction for us all. Overall, Stella Montis is beautiful, unique, and absolutely worth a visit."

Unfortunately, a few users have been leaning too hard into the bit and leaving low-scoring reviews complaining about "the abundance of rats." Confusing the hotel's actual guests with reviews about hostile encounters with raiders is one thing; leaving one-star ratings about rats, however, is the kind of thing that could repulse potential customers who aren't in on the joke. There are actual livelihoods being affected on the other side of this communal joke, after all.

Google does have a process for business owners to report inappropriate reviews, but that typically entails a processing delay. Hopefully, all those five star ratings will help ease the headache for Hotel Stella Montis in the meantime.