Where to find the Terraria dungeon in Palworld, plus the new Pals and items you'll find inside
One Slime, two slime, Red Slime, Blue Slime.
The Palworld crossover with Terraria is finally upon us, but to dive into the update's biggest offerings, you'll first need to map out its new islands. It's not a difficult journey, but if you've been away for a while the map may look a bit different, so Palworld's Terraria dungeon location isn't immediately obvious.
It's especially easy to overlook since the island is such a little thing, but we've got the latest Tides of Terraria dungeon mapped out, along with all of the monsters and items waiting for you inside.
Palworld's Terraria dungeon: How to get to the new island
The closest fast travel point to Palworld's Terraria dungeon is Fisherman's Point (-480, -755). It's on the same island as Mount Obsidian and southeast of Eternal Pyre Tower. From there, take any swimming or flying Pal further southeast and head toward the Sealed Realm of Terraria (-421, -786). It's small, but not far out.
Entering the Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon
The Palworld dungeon entrance is immediately obvious on the tiny island, marked by a statue all dressed up in what Terraria veterans may recognize as hardmode's Hallowed Armor set. It's up for grabs in Palworld, too, but you'll more than likely need several runs of the new dungeon to make a full set.
The dungeon isn't too bad for more geared folks, but note the level 45 recommendation. I hobbled my way through a bit undergeared, and it was rough. Once inside, make sure you tear down any rocky, golden walls and inspect the Terraria-themed cabins. You'll find chests hidden around both filled with blueprints for new equipment, including the Hallowed Armor and the Celestial Sigil Schematic required for spawning the Moon Lord.
Also, make sure you pick up plenty of Hallowed Bars along the way. You'll need a healthy supply of those to craft the Tides of Terraria equipment, and even more so if you plan on summoning the Moon Lord multiple times.
Pals and Terraria monsters (that act as Pals)
The new enemies lurking about aren't just for show. You can capture Terraria monsters and use them like Pals. So far, we've seen quite a few creatures from the classic survival game in Palworld's Sealed Realm:
- Cave Bat
- Demon Eye
- Illuminant Bat
- Enchanted Sword
- Green Slime
- Blue Slime
- Red Slime
- Purple Slime
- Rainbow Slime
- Illuminant Slime
- And the boss monster, the Eye of Cthulhu
As for actual Pals, there are some of those inside the Terraria dungeon, too. While I grossly underestimated how many Palspheres the expedition would take, I caught:
- Cave Bat
- Dazzi
- Dumud Gild
- Herbil
- Shroomer
- Jellroy
- Tom Bat
- Icelyn
- Starryon
- Killamari Primo
