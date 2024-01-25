The best Palworld mods so far and how to install them

Palworld mods are already racing out the gate to expand options and tweak gameplay in the year's biggest surprise hit so far.

There aren't a huge number of mods available for Palworld yet—it only just released—and what mods there are may be intermittently broken by future updates. Palworld is in early access, and developer Pocketpal has big plans for its future, including PvP and raid bosses.

It's still worth checking out what's available now if you want more control over your Pal worlds. Whether you want to increase the spawn rate of a rare Pal, change stamina usage for your mounts, or just make it so you can carpet the entire map in bases, the choices offered by mods are growing by the day.

This guide will show you where to find Palworld mods, how to install them, and our favorites so far.

Where to find Palworld mods

Most Palworld mods are being hosted on Nexus Mods, with a notable exception: You won't find any mods that add Pokémon assets to Palworld on Nexus, because it doesn't want to deal with the letters from Nintendo that would lead to. Fair enough!

How to install Palworld mods

Each Palworld mod has its own installation instructions, but most will ask you to place files in Steam\steamapps\common\Palworld\Pal\Binaries\Win64\Mods and modify the Mods.txt file in that same location, usually by adding a new line of text to enable the mod.

Make sure to read the installation instructions for each mod, since some will have additional steps.

The best Palworld mods so far

All the Bases

Why limit yourself to just a handful of bases? You can paint the map with industry and create a Pal factory that stretches to all the light touches. Just be sure to back up your save since there hasn't been a lot of testing of potential urban landscapes yet.

Steam Deck Essentials

Designed to help optimize Palworld to perform better on your Steam Deck or other handhelds, this can be a difference maker if you want to tweak out higher FPS while collecting Pals on the go.

Installation note: Make sure to follow the install instructions carefully, this mod replaces the games Engine.ini file, and also adds a launch argument on Steam: DXVK_CONFIG="dxgi.customVendorId = 10de" PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% -dx12

Gameplay Tweaks

Encompassing a bunch of different options that you can turn on and off, Gameplay Tweaks will let you change spawn rates, modify stamina consumption, and even change how fast you unlock technology and how much your stats go up with each level up.

Installation note: Once you've followed the install directions, you’ll need to edit the main.lua file with Notepad to make the gameplay changes you want.

MapUnlocker

Skip the mystery of the exploration phase and get right to expansion—MapUnlocker reveals everything from the start, though you'll still have to run around and visit all the fast travel spots yourself.

Remove Pal Revive Timer

Feeling bad about your recently abused Pal is punishment enough, and this mod makes it so you don’t have to wait out a revive timer. Just visit your Palbox and pop them in briefly and you’ll be back to it.

LuckyPals

Simple and effective, LuckyPals turns every Pal (except bosses) into a Lucky variant so you can flex your "rare" finds to your heart's content.

Pause - Freeze Time

If you need a moment to reflect now and again, you aren't alone. With this mod, a simple shortcut key will freeze time

Install Note: To change the keybind, you’ll need to edit the main.lua file with Notepad and insert whatever key you'd like. The specific line is under -- keybind and is pause = Key.F1. So if you wanted to swap the key from F1 to F5 you'd edit it so it read pause = Key.F5 and save the file.