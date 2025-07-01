Palworld guide—Exploring the Terraria update, breeding combos, and crafting
Palworld's latest update adds a few new Pals with a Terraria twist.
Palworld starts pretty light-hearted, then throws you into its rather twisted survival-crafting deep end with its grim production stations and Pal breeding. And if you want to dominate the end game, you'll need to do more than just breeze on by some of Palworld's unsettling fundamentals.
We've rounded up all of our Palworld guides to make your journey through the Palpagos Islands a bit easier. The resources below are organized by game systems and updates, taking you through the earliest parts of the creature-catching adventure and into the Terraria-themed fight against the Moon Lord.
Palworld: Basics and systems
If you're new to Palpagos, we've got a few primers on getting started with Palworld's systems, plus where to look for third-party resources and update news.
Palworld multiplayer: Bring other trainers
Palworld dedicated server: Setting up your own Palpagos Islands
Palworld mods: Customized adventuring
Palworld roadmap: Pocketpair's plan for the future
Palworld: Tides of Terraria update
The Tides of Terraria update brought new bosses, Pals, and even fishing to Palworld. Learn from our trial-and-error encounters with the Moon Lord and adventures in dungeon farming.
Palworld Terraria dungeon location: The Eye of Cthulhu waits
Palworld: Catching and caring for your Pals
Whether you plan on turning Pals into a meal or befriending them is none of our business, so do what you will with these resources on creatures from the Palpedia.
Palworld Pals to catch early: Quickly capture a full party
Palworld mounts: Turn a Pal into a trusty steed
Palworld breeding combos for Pals: Combining your best Pals
Palworld Lucky Pals: Stronger, shinier Pals
Palworld: Crafting and materials
Can't find it? Don't know how to make it? That's fine, perhaps a few breakdowns on specific tools and resources will help.
Palworld ranch: Gather wool, eggs, berries, and more
Palworld grappling gun: Upgrade your movement
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.