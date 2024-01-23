Palworld multiplayer: how to join your friends online

As is the case with so many survivalcraft games, Palworld is great for chilling, grinding, and crafting with your pals. The human ones, I mean, but also your Chikipis and Lamballs. Basic Palworld multiplayer allows up to 4-player co-op but community servers and dedicated servers can host up to 32 players. And although there is no crossplay at launch, Pocketpair says that's in its plans for the near future.

Here's what you need to know about starting multiplayer games in Palworld and what you can actually do with your friends once they've joined.

How to start multiplayer in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

The first thing to know about Palworld multiplayer is that every character is tied to the world or server where you made them and can't be transferred between saves. So in every new server or co-op world you join, you'll have a separate character with their own progression. Pocketpair does say that it plans to have a "server/save transfer method later on during development," so that may change eventually.

To host a local co-op session for your friends, here's how to start:

If making a new world , toggle multiplayer "on" after selecting "Create new world"

Once you're in your world, open the options menu accessed by pressing ESC to find the invite code

To join a friend's multiplayer world, you can use that invite code in the "Join multiplayer game (invite code)" portion of the main menu. From there you'll enter character creation if it's a world you've not played in yet.

You can also select "Join multiplayer game" to hop onto a public community server, though connecting to those isn't always guaranteed to work and may include long load times. Unlike a world locally hosted by a friend, the community servers stay online so you can play whenever you like.

If you're experienced with survival game hosting, you can also create a dedicated server for Palworld so your friends can log in even when you aren't playing.

What you can do in multiplayer Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

When you join a new multiplayer world, you'll start at level 1 and need to uncover the map yourself regardless of how much the host player has explored or leveled. When playing co-op in Palworld, you can do a lot to share resources with other players, particularly if you have them join your guild. You will automatically have a guild when starting a game and can add players who've joined your world in the "guild" section of the menu. This affects what they can and can't do in your multiplayer session.

Players not in your guild:

Cannot open your storage chests

Cannot interact with your pals or work sites

Cannot catch or steal your pals

Can establish their own bases and catch/fight wild Pals

Can gather resources and pick up items you've dropped

Players who are in your guild:

Can use your crafting tables and work sites

Can access your storage chests (but still need a passcode for locked chests)

Can manage your Palbox by assigning Pals to the base or putting them into their own party

Can interact with Pals by picking them up or petting them

Is there crossplay in Palworld?