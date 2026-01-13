I don't know about you, but I'm sick of dying to bears, and the mean grizzlies expedited my search to get iron in Hytale since my weapons fashioned from rocks and sticks just weren't cutting it. I found a hefty deposit early on, and I've smelted it all down into iron ingots for making fancy weaponry and armor.

If you're in the same boat, don't worry—I'll set you on the easier path to survival with a quick rundown on how to get iron in Hytale, including what you'll need to mine deposits and process your ore haul.

Where to find iron in Hytale

Look along cave walls for small deposits of iron. (Image credit: Hypixel Studios)

You can find iron in Hytale by exploring underground caves in any of the Emerald Grove biomes. I found plenty of iron deposits close to the entrance of a few deep tunnels near where I spawned in the grassy meadows.

It also seems like the deeper you go into the caves, the more iron you'll find, but be prepared for tougher cave-dwelling monsters and pitch-black darkness. It's also pretty easy to get lost, so take extra care if you're still in the early game. I've died to just as many spiders as bears thanks to "just one more node" greed.

What you'll need to get iron and process ingots in Hytale

(Image credit: Hypixel Studios)

I was able to mine iron with a Crude Pickaxe, though I recommend you spend a few copper ingots to upgrade to the Copper Pickaxe. It's awfully dark down there, too, so make several torches to light your way in and out. I like having quite a few just so I can breadcrumb my way back to the entrance and light up areas for enemy encounters.

After gathering your iron, craft a Tier 1 Furnace at the workbench and load it up with fuel (it takes ~4 sticks to process a single ore). You'll then drop the raw ore into the input slot, select 'Turn On,' then wait for it to finish smelting. If you've got a stack of 99 ore, maybe go explore another dark cave or pick on any local ghouls—this stuff takes a while to refine.

As for what to make with your first few iron ingots, I suggest crafting the Iron Pickaxe ASAP. I know it's tempting to go straight for the weaponry, but prioritizing your mining tools makes the whole process faster.