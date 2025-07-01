Outside of your standard seeds available at the Seed Shop in Grow a Garden, you'll also have the opportunity to unlock slightly rarer crops the more time you put into the game. Dragon Fruit is one of the more challenging fruits to unlock, but it can be a fantastic addition to your garden since it consistently produces fruit for you to harvest. Plus, the return when you can finally sell your fruits is well worth the work you'll need to put in to unlock the pricey, better seeds in the first place, since the minimum value of each fruit is 4,287 Sheckles, rising quickly if you're lucky enough to get bigger crops

In the past, it was a lot easier to get Dragon Fruit seeds since they had a chance to pop up in the Seed Shop. They were still an expensive investment, costing 50,000 Sheckles or 597 Robux, but this method of getting them was far more efficient than what you have now. If you're willing to take on the challenge, here's what you need to know about how to get Dragon Fruit.

How to get Dragon Fruit in Grow a Garden

There are a few ways to unlock Dragon Fruit Seeds in Grow a Garden:

Open Normal Seed Packs Get a Lucky Harvest Have a Red Fox pet steal the seeds Have a lucky yield from a Snail, Dog, or Golden Lab pet

One of the quickest ways to unlock Dragon Fruit seeds in Grow a Garden is by opening Seed Packs. Currently, these seeds are available in Normal Seed Packs which you'll get as rewards for completing your daily quests, and there's a 12.5% chance of landing on the Dragon Fruit seeds.

More often than not, you'll receive a couple of packs each time you complete your dailies, giving you more chances to unlock what you need too. With that said though, the rewards from these packs are randomised, so there's no way to guarantee that you'll end up with the fruit you want.

If you've already planted a Dragon Fruit and you're looking to get more seeds, it's possible to get a Lucky Harvest, meaning the seed of the plant you're harvesting from actually drops seeds.

You can also trigger a Lucky Harvest by stealing a Dragon Fruit from another player's garden, but this is incredibly rare and you'll have to spend Robux to steal in the first place. Similarly, if you've got a Red Fox pet, there's a chance it could steal Dragon Fruit seeds from another player's garden. There's a chance a Snail, Dog, or Golden Lab could dig up the seed from your garden too, but again, the chances of this are very slim. It's definitely more convenient to rely on seed packs than on any pets or even stealing from your fellow gardeners.