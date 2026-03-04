How to feed foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Another four-legged friend to unlock as a companion.
If you've spent any amount of time in the Frosted Heights in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you would've seen foxes running around at some point. As is the case with any critter, you can unlock these fast fellows as companions, but they are one of the more challenging creatures to satisfy.
Their favourite foods are slightly harder to get, not to mention the epic chase they make you embark on before you can feed them. But, it's worth it given how adorable they are. Since these animal companions are more than just a cute addition to your outfit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it's worth unlocking one when you can.
Foxes' favourite food is White Sturgeon, which you can only catch in the Frosted Heights from orange ripples. If you're having a hard time finding White Sturgeon though, any fish or seafood found within the Frosted Heights will do. You won't get the same rewards as you would from feeding them their favourite foods, but you'll still get something and it'll count towards the consecutive days you need to feed a fox to unlock them as a companion.
When you track down a fox you want to befriend, you won't be able to approach them straight away. Instead, you will have to chase them around the biome, similar to Rabbits. When they stop running and let you get closer to them, the 'Approach' interaction prompt will appear. Press E, and select what you want to feed them from your inventory.
Where to find foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The only place you can find foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Frosted Heights biome. There are five different variations of foxes you can befriend: Classic, Red, Black, Blue, and White.
Each colour follows a different schedule, which you can find under your collections menu if you're ever lost. But, if you need a reminder, the following table lists every colour and when you can find them in the Frosted Heights:
Fox colour
Schedule
Classic
Monday: All day
Tuesday: Not here
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: Not here
Friday: All day
Saturday: Not here
Sunday: 12 AM to 12 PM
Red
Monday: Not here
Tuesday: Not here
Wednesday: Not here
Thursday: Not here
Friday: Not here
Saturday: 4 PM to 10 PM
Sunday: Not here
Black
Monday: Not here
Tuesday: All day
Wednesday: All day
Thursday: Not here
Friday: Not here
Saturday: All day
Sunday: 12PM to 12AM
Blue
Monday: Not here
Tuesday: All day
Wednesday: Not here
Thursday: All day
Friday: All day
Saturday: Not here
Sunday: 12AM to 12PM
White
Monday: All day
Tuesday: Not here
Wednesday: Not here
Thursday: All day
Friday: Not here
Saturday: All day
Sunday: 12PM to 12AM
