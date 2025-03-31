Best Schedule 1 mixing station recipes to grow your criminal empire

Learn all the most profitable recipes in this drug-dealing simulation videogame.

A chemist at a drug-mixing table
Disclaimer

This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

Are you looking to make money fast in simulation videogame Schedule 1 with the best drug strain combinations? While small-time dealers in Schedule 1 can get by with the standard cannabis types like OG Kush or Green Crack, the real money lies in custom strains created by adding all sorts of different things to the finished product before packaging and selling it.

Walter White's drug empire in Breaking Bad wasn't built in a day, but his unique blend of blue meth helped him get ahead in the business. The same principle applies to Schedule 1, and players have been working hard to create the best drug combinations and weed strains to make a name for themselves in Hyland Point's criminal underground.

You won't have the equipment to make the craziest custom strains when you're just starting out in Schedule 1, but once you've grinded enough XP and grown your network of contacts to the right size, you'll gain access to new crafting stations where you can mix and match drugs and ingredients to your heart's content.

How to mix new products in Schedule 1

To get started designing drugs in Schedule 1, you need to purchase a mixing station from the hardware store for $500. The mixing station is unlocked after reaching the Hoodlum 1 rank, so it should become available within the first few hours of your drug dealing journey.

The mixing station lets you combine any unpackaged product with any ingredient, but only one of each at a time. Adding ingredients purchased from Gas-Mart will add new properties to your drugs, allowing you to fine tune your product to your customers' tastes. You can place the newly-created combination back into the mixing station to add even more ingredients to it after the fact, which is how you'll end up with the most profitable drugs in the game.

Each custom recipe starts with one of the four base marijuana strains available from the start of the game. The base strain you choose will have a huge impact on the final product since its primary properties will be inherited by your custom creation.

These recipes also involve long lists of ingredients, so you'll need to mix the drugs repeatedly until you finally arrive at the final step. To make things easier, head to the warehouse in the evening and purchase the upgraded version of the mixing station so you don't have to manually add every single ingredient by hand.

Note: If see an ingredient listed twice in a recipe, that means you use it twice. For instance, if an OG Kush recipes calls for "Banana, Cuke, Banana," first you mix the Kush with banana, then mix the resulting Kush with Cuke, then mix it a with banana again.

Best early game recipes

A guy who looks like a cartoon version of Walter White

You won't have access to more valuable ingredients when you first unlock the mixing station in Schedule 1, so these combinations will help you kickstart the mixing process with cheap items you can pick up from Gas-Mart. These recipes prioritize profit, using cheap base strains and shorter ingredient lists that should be a breeze to create in the early stages of the game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Base Strain

Ingredients

Result

OG Kush

Donut, Mouth Wash, Cuke, Banana, Viagra, Flu Medicine

Sell Price: $127

Effects: Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Sedating

OG Kush

Donut, Mouth Wash, Cuke, Banana, Viagra

Sell Price: $118

Effects: Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder,

OG Kush

Banana, Cuke, Banana

Sell Price: $80

Effects: Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Gingeritis

OG Kush

Mouth Wash, Cuke, Viagra, Banana

Sell Price: $103

Effects: Anti-Gravity, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Tropic Thunder, Gingeritis

Green Crack

Viagra, Horse Semen

Sell Price: $77

Effects: Energizing, Tropic Thunder, Long Faced

Green Crack

Gasoline, Viagra

Sell Price: $65

Effects: Bright-Eyed, Toxic, Tropic Thunder

Sour Diesel

Cuke, Flu Medicine, Banana

Sell Price: $71

Effects: Refreshing, Thought-Provoking, Sedating, Gingeritis

Sour Diesel

Cuke, Flu Medicine, Mega Bean

Sell Price: $81

Effects: Refreshing, Cyclopean, Sedating, Foggy

Weed recipes

Best OG Kush strain combinations

Despite its simple appearance and low price, OG Kush is a surprisingly versatile strain that can be mixed with cheap ingredients to maximize profit. These custom recipes also have a ton of side effects so you can cater to more varied clientele.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ingredients

Sell Price

Effects

Paracetamol, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Battery

$164

Anti-Gravity, Glowing, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Foggy, Bright-Eyed

Paracetamol, Viagra, Chili, Horse Semen

$109

Slippery, Bright-Eyed, Tropic Thunder, Spicy, Long Faced

Horse Semen, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Paracetamol, Mega Bean, Battery

$172

Anti-Gravity, Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Glowing, Foggy, Bright-Eyed

Paracetamol, Viagra, Donut, Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Banana

$136

Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Tropic Thunder, Calorie-Dense, Thought-Provoking, Balding, Sneaky, Gingeritis

Best Sour Diesel strain combinations

Sour Diesel isn't that different from OG Kush on paper, but its Energizing effects are highly sought after throughout Hyland Point. It can become truly addictive when paired with the right ingredients, and these recipes will maximize your Sour Diesel profits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ingredients

Sell Price

Effects

Paracetamol, Energy Drink, Cuke, Motor Oil, Cuke, Battery, Energy Drink

$112

Refreshing, Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Sneaky, Slippery, Energizing, Bright-Eyed

Iodine, Paracetamol, Chili, Viagra, Paracetamol, Cuke, Motor Oil

$144

Thought-Provoking, Jennerising, Bright-Eyed, Spicy, Tropic Thunder, Anti-Gravity, Munchies, Slippery

Cuke, Flu Medicine, Donut, Mega Bean, Battery

$102

Refreshing, Glowing, Sedating, Calorie-Dense, Foggy, Bright-Eyed

Iodine, Horse Semen

$85

Electrifying, Jennerising, Long Faced

Best Green Crack strain combinations

Unlike the strains that come before it, Green Crack comes with a small level of addictiveness that really ramps up when paired with the right ingredients. These recipes will help you capitalize on your customers' addictions so you can extort them for more money than the strains are actually worth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ingredients

Sell Price

Effects

Gasoline, Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana, Gasoline, Cuke, Viagra, Banana

$148

Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Bright-Eyed, Energizing, Gingeritis

Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana, Viagra, Donut

$106

Jennerising, Sneaky, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Calorie-Dense

Addy, Battery, Chili, Iodine, Viagra

$116

Energizing, Thought-Provoking, Bright-Eyed, Spicy, Jennerising, Tropic Thunder

Donut, Flu Medicine, Viagra, Battery, Addy, Iodine

$120

Energizing, Calorie-Dense, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Bright-Eyed, Thought-Provoking, Jennerising

Best Grandaddy Purple strain combinations

Grandaddy Purple is the key to the most expensive weed strains, but you'll need a solid chunk of cash saved up before you can sustainably grow it and afford all the necessary ingredients. These recipes prioritize large profit margins, but they have high upfront costs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ingredients

Sell Price

Effects

Viagra, Paracetamol, Energy Drink, Cuke, Banana, Paracetamol, Motor Oil

$139

Anti-Gravity, Tropic Thunder, Jennerising, Athletic, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Sneaky, Slippery

Addy, Battery, Mega Bean, Flu Medicine, Cuke

$101

Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Bright-Eyed, Cyclopean, Sedating

Energy Drink, Paracetamol

$74

Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Sneaky

Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean

$167

Sedating, Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced

Meth recipes

Managing your drug empire in Schedule I

While weed is a great way to make some easy cash in Schedule 1, the game's meth trade is where the real money is. As we know from reality and TV dramas, it's addictive, it's expensive, and enterprising dealers can invest all of the profits back into their equipment to scale up their operations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ingredients

Sell Price

Effects

Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Mega Bean

$203

Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Foggy

Cuke, Viagra, Mega Bean

$167

Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Foggy

Energy Drink, Mouth Wash, Battery, Horse Semen

$178

Athletic, Balding, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced

Addy, Battery, Horse Semen, Chili, Mouth Wash, Viagra, Paracetamol, Motor Oil

$277

Athletic, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Spicy, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Sneaky, Slippery

Cocaine recipes

Schedule 1 - A table of videogame drugs

Cocaine isn't unlocked until much later in Schedule 1, but it's easily the best way to make money in the entire game. Its upfront cost isn't that much higher than meth, but it sells for a lot more and, being a ruthless and unscrupulous entrepeneur, you can capitalize on your clients' addictions to squeeze even more money out of them on top of that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ingredients

Sell Price

Effects

Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen

$729

Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy

Horse Semen, Viagra, Mean Bean, Cuke

$414

Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Cyclopean, Energizing

Battery, Addy, Paracetamol, Chili, Cuke, Energy Drink, Motor Oil

$513

Bright-Eyed, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Sedating, Munchies, Athletic, Slippery

Iodine, Horse Semen, Battery, Viagra

$420

Jennerising, Long Faced, Bright-Eyed, Tropic Thunder

Most profitable and addictive mixes

Schedule I drug deal going down

It's a good idea to diversify your portfolio so you can better serve the citizens of Hyland Point, but this isn't a charity. It's all about the cold hard cash at the end of the day, so these recipes will help you maximize your profit margins for every type of drug in the game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Base Strain

Ingredients & Cost

Result

Meth

Ingredient Cost: $7

Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana

Sell Price: $144

Effects: Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis

Meth

Ingredient Cost: $38

Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean

Sell Price: $340

Effects: Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy

Cocaine

Ingredient Cost: $42

Motor Oil, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean

Sell Price: $735

Effects: Anti-Gravity, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy

Cocaine

Ingredient Cost: $38

Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean

Sell Price: $729

Effects: Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy

OG Kush

Ingredient Cost: $30

Paracetamol, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Battery

Sell Price: $164

Effects: Anti-Gravity, Glowing, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Foggy, Bright-Eyed

OG Kush

Ingredient Cost: $6

Banana, Cuke, Banana

Sell Price: $80

Effects: Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Gingeritis

Sour Diesel

Ingredient Cost: $22

Mouth Wash, Donut, Cuke, Flu Medicine, Energy Drink, Banana, Paracetamol

Sell Price: $125

Effects: Refreshing, Jennerising, Calorie-Dense, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Gingeritis, Sneaky

Sour Diesel

Ingredient Cost: $9

Viagra, Flu Medicine, Donut

Sell Price: $75

Effects: Refreshing, Tropic Thunder, Sedating, Calorie-Dense

Green Crack

Ingredient Cost: $11

Viagra, Mega Bean

Sell Price: $83

Effects: Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Foggy

Green Crack

Ingredient Cost: $38

Energy Drink, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Mega Bean, Chili

Sell Price: $166

Effects: Glowing, Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Foggy, Spicy

Granddaddy Purple

Ingredient Cost: $30

Paracetamol, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Battery

Sell Price: $154

Effects: Sedating, Glowing, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Foggy, Bright-Eyed

Granddaddy Purple

Ingredient Cost: $13

Viagra, Cuke, Mega Bean

Sell Price: $92

Effects: Sedating, Tropic Thunder, Cyclopean, Foggy

