Best Schedule 1 mixing station recipes to grow your criminal empire
Learn all the most profitable recipes in this drug-dealing simulation videogame.
Disclaimer
This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)
Are you looking to make money fast in simulation videogame Schedule 1 with the best drug strain combinations? While small-time dealers in Schedule 1 can get by with the standard cannabis types like OG Kush or Green Crack, the real money lies in custom strains created by adding all sorts of different things to the finished product before packaging and selling it.
Walter White's drug empire in Breaking Bad wasn't built in a day, but his unique blend of blue meth helped him get ahead in the business. The same principle applies to Schedule 1, and players have been working hard to create the best drug combinations and weed strains to make a name for themselves in Hyland Point's criminal underground.
You won't have the equipment to make the craziest custom strains when you're just starting out in Schedule 1, but once you've grinded enough XP and grown your network of contacts to the right size, you'll gain access to new crafting stations where you can mix and match drugs and ingredients to your heart's content.
How to mix new products in Schedule 1
To get started designing drugs in Schedule 1, you need to purchase a mixing station from the hardware store for $500. The mixing station is unlocked after reaching the Hoodlum 1 rank, so it should become available within the first few hours of your drug dealing journey.
The mixing station lets you combine any unpackaged product with any ingredient, but only one of each at a time. Adding ingredients purchased from Gas-Mart will add new properties to your drugs, allowing you to fine tune your product to your customers' tastes. You can place the newly-created combination back into the mixing station to add even more ingredients to it after the fact, which is how you'll end up with the most profitable drugs in the game.
Each custom recipe starts with one of the four base marijuana strains available from the start of the game. The base strain you choose will have a huge impact on the final product since its primary properties will be inherited by your custom creation.
These recipes also involve long lists of ingredients, so you'll need to mix the drugs repeatedly until you finally arrive at the final step. To make things easier, head to the warehouse in the evening and purchase the upgraded version of the mixing station so you don't have to manually add every single ingredient by hand.
Note: If see an ingredient listed twice in a recipe, that means you use it twice. For instance, if an OG Kush recipes calls for "Banana, Cuke, Banana," first you mix the Kush with banana, then mix the resulting Kush with Cuke, then mix it a with banana again.
Best early game recipes
You won't have access to more valuable ingredients when you first unlock the mixing station in Schedule 1, so these combinations will help you kickstart the mixing process with cheap items you can pick up from Gas-Mart. These recipes prioritize profit, using cheap base strains and shorter ingredient lists that should be a breeze to create in the early stages of the game.
Base Strain
Ingredients
Result
OG Kush
Donut, Mouth Wash, Cuke, Banana, Viagra, Flu Medicine
Sell Price: $127
Effects: Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Sedating
OG Kush
Donut, Mouth Wash, Cuke, Banana, Viagra
Sell Price: $118
Effects: Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder,
OG Kush
Banana, Cuke, Banana
Sell Price: $80
Effects: Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Gingeritis
OG Kush
Mouth Wash, Cuke, Viagra, Banana
Sell Price: $103
Effects: Anti-Gravity, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Tropic Thunder, Gingeritis
Green Crack
Viagra, Horse Semen
Sell Price: $77
Effects: Energizing, Tropic Thunder, Long Faced
Green Crack
Gasoline, Viagra
Sell Price: $65
Effects: Bright-Eyed, Toxic, Tropic Thunder
Sour Diesel
Cuke, Flu Medicine, Banana
Sell Price: $71
Effects: Refreshing, Thought-Provoking, Sedating, Gingeritis
Sour Diesel
Cuke, Flu Medicine, Mega Bean
Sell Price: $81
Effects: Refreshing, Cyclopean, Sedating, Foggy
Weed recipes
Best OG Kush strain combinations
Despite its simple appearance and low price, OG Kush is a surprisingly versatile strain that can be mixed with cheap ingredients to maximize profit. These custom recipes also have a ton of side effects so you can cater to more varied clientele.
Ingredients
Sell Price
Effects
Paracetamol, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Battery
$164
Anti-Gravity, Glowing, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Foggy, Bright-Eyed
Paracetamol, Viagra, Chili, Horse Semen
$109
Slippery, Bright-Eyed, Tropic Thunder, Spicy, Long Faced
Horse Semen, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Paracetamol, Mega Bean, Battery
$172
Anti-Gravity, Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Glowing, Foggy, Bright-Eyed
Paracetamol, Viagra, Donut, Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Banana
$136
Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Tropic Thunder, Calorie-Dense, Thought-Provoking, Balding, Sneaky, Gingeritis
Best Sour Diesel strain combinations
Sour Diesel isn't that different from OG Kush on paper, but its Energizing effects are highly sought after throughout Hyland Point. It can become truly addictive when paired with the right ingredients, and these recipes will maximize your Sour Diesel profits.
Ingredients
Sell Price
Effects
Paracetamol, Energy Drink, Cuke, Motor Oil, Cuke, Battery, Energy Drink
$112
Refreshing, Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Sneaky, Slippery, Energizing, Bright-Eyed
Iodine, Paracetamol, Chili, Viagra, Paracetamol, Cuke, Motor Oil
$144
Thought-Provoking, Jennerising, Bright-Eyed, Spicy, Tropic Thunder, Anti-Gravity, Munchies, Slippery
Cuke, Flu Medicine, Donut, Mega Bean, Battery
$102
Refreshing, Glowing, Sedating, Calorie-Dense, Foggy, Bright-Eyed
Iodine, Horse Semen
$85
Electrifying, Jennerising, Long Faced
Best Green Crack strain combinations
Unlike the strains that come before it, Green Crack comes with a small level of addictiveness that really ramps up when paired with the right ingredients. These recipes will help you capitalize on your customers' addictions so you can extort them for more money than the strains are actually worth.
Ingredients
Sell Price
Effects
Gasoline, Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana, Gasoline, Cuke, Viagra, Banana
$148
Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Bright-Eyed, Energizing, Gingeritis
Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana, Viagra, Donut
$106
Jennerising, Sneaky, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Calorie-Dense
Addy, Battery, Chili, Iodine, Viagra
$116
Energizing, Thought-Provoking, Bright-Eyed, Spicy, Jennerising, Tropic Thunder
Donut, Flu Medicine, Viagra, Battery, Addy, Iodine
$120
Energizing, Calorie-Dense, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Bright-Eyed, Thought-Provoking, Jennerising
Best Grandaddy Purple strain combinations
Grandaddy Purple is the key to the most expensive weed strains, but you'll need a solid chunk of cash saved up before you can sustainably grow it and afford all the necessary ingredients. These recipes prioritize large profit margins, but they have high upfront costs.
Ingredients
Sell Price
Effects
Viagra, Paracetamol, Energy Drink, Cuke, Banana, Paracetamol, Motor Oil
$139
Anti-Gravity, Tropic Thunder, Jennerising, Athletic, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Sneaky, Slippery
Addy, Battery, Mega Bean, Flu Medicine, Cuke
$101
Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Bright-Eyed, Cyclopean, Sedating
Energy Drink, Paracetamol
$74
Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Sneaky
Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean
$167
Sedating, Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced
Meth recipes
While weed is a great way to make some easy cash in Schedule 1, the game's meth trade is where the real money is. As we know from reality and TV dramas, it's addictive, it's expensive, and enterprising dealers can invest all of the profits back into their equipment to scale up their operations.
Ingredients
Sell Price
Effects
Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Mega Bean
$203
Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Foggy
Cuke, Viagra, Mega Bean
$167
Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Foggy
Energy Drink, Mouth Wash, Battery, Horse Semen
$178
Athletic, Balding, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced
Addy, Battery, Horse Semen, Chili, Mouth Wash, Viagra, Paracetamol, Motor Oil
$277
Athletic, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Spicy, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Sneaky, Slippery
Cocaine recipes
Cocaine isn't unlocked until much later in Schedule 1, but it's easily the best way to make money in the entire game. Its upfront cost isn't that much higher than meth, but it sells for a lot more and, being a ruthless and unscrupulous entrepeneur, you can capitalize on your clients' addictions to squeeze even more money out of them on top of that.
Ingredients
Sell Price
Effects
Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen
$729
Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy
Horse Semen, Viagra, Mean Bean, Cuke
$414
Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Cyclopean, Energizing
Battery, Addy, Paracetamol, Chili, Cuke, Energy Drink, Motor Oil
$513
Bright-Eyed, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Sedating, Munchies, Athletic, Slippery
Iodine, Horse Semen, Battery, Viagra
$420
Jennerising, Long Faced, Bright-Eyed, Tropic Thunder
Most profitable and addictive mixes
It's a good idea to diversify your portfolio so you can better serve the citizens of Hyland Point, but this isn't a charity. It's all about the cold hard cash at the end of the day, so these recipes will help you maximize your profit margins for every type of drug in the game.
Base Strain
Ingredients & Cost
Result
Meth
Ingredient Cost: $7
Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana
Sell Price: $144
Effects: Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis
Meth
Ingredient Cost: $38
Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean
Sell Price: $340
Effects: Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy
Cocaine
Ingredient Cost: $42
Motor Oil, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean
Sell Price: $735
Effects: Anti-Gravity, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy
Cocaine
Ingredient Cost: $38
Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean
Sell Price: $729
Effects: Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy
OG Kush
Ingredient Cost: $30
Paracetamol, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Battery
Sell Price: $164
Effects: Anti-Gravity, Glowing, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Foggy, Bright-Eyed
OG Kush
Ingredient Cost: $6
Banana, Cuke, Banana
Sell Price: $80
Effects: Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Gingeritis
Sour Diesel
Ingredient Cost: $22
Mouth Wash, Donut, Cuke, Flu Medicine, Energy Drink, Banana, Paracetamol
Sell Price: $125
Effects: Refreshing, Jennerising, Calorie-Dense, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Gingeritis, Sneaky
Sour Diesel
Ingredient Cost: $9
Viagra, Flu Medicine, Donut
Sell Price: $75
Effects: Refreshing, Tropic Thunder, Sedating, Calorie-Dense
Green Crack
Ingredient Cost: $11
Viagra, Mega Bean
Sell Price: $83
Effects: Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Foggy
Green Crack
Ingredient Cost: $38
Energy Drink, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Mega Bean, Chili
Sell Price: $166
Effects: Glowing, Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Foggy, Spicy
Granddaddy Purple
Ingredient Cost: $30
Paracetamol, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Battery
Sell Price: $154
Effects: Sedating, Glowing, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Foggy, Bright-Eyed
Granddaddy Purple
Ingredient Cost: $13
Viagra, Cuke, Mega Bean
Sell Price: $92
Effects: Sedating, Tropic Thunder, Cyclopean, Foggy
