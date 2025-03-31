Best Schedule 1 mixing station recipes to grow your criminal empire

Disclaimer This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)

Are you looking to make money fast in simulation videogame Schedule 1 with the best drug strain combinations? While small-time dealers in Schedule 1 can get by with the standard cannabis types like OG Kush or Green Crack, the real money lies in custom strains created by adding all sorts of different things to the finished product before packaging and selling it.

Walter White's drug empire in Breaking Bad wasn't built in a day, but his unique blend of blue meth helped him get ahead in the business. The same principle applies to Schedule 1, and players have been working hard to create the best drug combinations and weed strains to make a name for themselves in Hyland Point's criminal underground.

You won't have the equipment to make the craziest custom strains when you're just starting out in Schedule 1, but once you've grinded enough XP and grown your network of contacts to the right size, you'll gain access to new crafting stations where you can mix and match drugs and ingredients to your heart's content.

How to mix new products in Schedule 1

To get started designing drugs in Schedule 1, you need to purchase a mixing station from the hardware store for $500. The mixing station is unlocked after reaching the Hoodlum 1 rank, so it should become available within the first few hours of your drug dealing journey.

The mixing station lets you combine any unpackaged product with any ingredient, but only one of each at a time. Adding ingredients purchased from Gas-Mart will add new properties to your drugs, allowing you to fine tune your product to your customers' tastes. You can place the newly-created combination back into the mixing station to add even more ingredients to it after the fact, which is how you'll end up with the most profitable drugs in the game.

(Image credit: TVGS)

Each custom recipe starts with one of the four base marijuana strains available from the start of the game. The base strain you choose will have a huge impact on the final product since its primary properties will be inherited by your custom creation.

These recipes also involve long lists of ingredients, so you'll need to mix the drugs repeatedly until you finally arrive at the final step. To make things easier, head to the warehouse in the evening and purchase the upgraded version of the mixing station so you don't have to manually add every single ingredient by hand.

Note: If see an ingredient listed twice in a recipe, that means you use it twice. For instance, if an OG Kush recipes calls for "Banana, Cuke, Banana," first you mix the Kush with banana, then mix the resulting Kush with Cuke, then mix it a with banana again.

Best early game recipes

(Image credit: TVGS)

You won't have access to more valuable ingredients when you first unlock the mixing station in Schedule 1, so these combinations will help you kickstart the mixing process with cheap items you can pick up from Gas-Mart. These recipes prioritize profit, using cheap base strains and shorter ingredient lists that should be a breeze to create in the early stages of the game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Base Strain Ingredients Result OG Kush Donut, Mouth Wash, Cuke, Banana, Viagra, Flu Medicine Sell Price: $127 Effects: Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Sedating OG Kush Donut, Mouth Wash, Cuke, Banana, Viagra Sell Price: $118 Effects: Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, OG Kush Banana, Cuke, Banana Sell Price: $80 Effects: Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Gingeritis OG Kush Mouth Wash, Cuke, Viagra, Banana Sell Price: $103 Effects: Anti-Gravity, Balding, Thought-Provoking, Tropic Thunder, Gingeritis Green Crack Viagra, Horse Semen Sell Price: $77 Effects: Energizing, Tropic Thunder, Long Faced Green Crack Gasoline, Viagra Sell Price: $65 Effects: Bright-Eyed, Toxic, Tropic Thunder Sour Diesel Cuke, Flu Medicine, Banana Sell Price: $71 Effects: Refreshing, Thought-Provoking, Sedating, Gingeritis Sour Diesel Cuke, Flu Medicine, Mega Bean Sell Price: $81 Effects: Refreshing, Cyclopean, Sedating, Foggy

Weed recipes

(Image credit: TVGS)

Best OG Kush strain combinations

Despite its simple appearance and low price, OG Kush is a surprisingly versatile strain that can be mixed with cheap ingredients to maximize profit. These custom recipes also have a ton of side effects so you can cater to more varied clientele.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingredients Sell Price Effects Paracetamol, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Battery $164 Anti-Gravity, Glowing, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Foggy, Bright-Eyed Paracetamol, Viagra, Chili, Horse Semen $109 Slippery, Bright-Eyed, Tropic Thunder, Spicy, Long Faced Horse Semen, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Mega Bean, Paracetamol, Mega Bean, Battery $172 Anti-Gravity, Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Glowing, Foggy, Bright-Eyed Paracetamol, Viagra, Donut, Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Banana $136 Anti-Gravity, Jennerising, Tropic Thunder, Calorie-Dense, Thought-Provoking, Balding, Sneaky, Gingeritis

Best Sour Diesel strain combinations

Sour Diesel isn't that different from OG Kush on paper, but its Energizing effects are highly sought after throughout Hyland Point. It can become truly addictive when paired with the right ingredients, and these recipes will maximize your Sour Diesel profits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingredients Sell Price Effects Paracetamol, Energy Drink, Cuke, Motor Oil, Cuke, Battery, Energy Drink $112 Refreshing, Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Sneaky, Slippery, Energizing, Bright-Eyed Iodine, Paracetamol, Chili, Viagra, Paracetamol, Cuke, Motor Oil $144 Thought-Provoking, Jennerising, Bright-Eyed, Spicy, Tropic Thunder, Anti-Gravity, Munchies, Slippery Cuke, Flu Medicine, Donut, Mega Bean, Battery $102 Refreshing, Glowing, Sedating, Calorie-Dense, Foggy, Bright-Eyed Iodine, Horse Semen $85 Electrifying, Jennerising, Long Faced

Best Green Crack strain combinations

Unlike the strains that come before it, Green Crack comes with a small level of addictiveness that really ramps up when paired with the right ingredients. These recipes will help you capitalize on your customers' addictions so you can extort them for more money than the strains are actually worth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingredients Sell Price Effects Gasoline, Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana, Gasoline, Cuke, Viagra, Banana $148 Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Jennerising, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Bright-Eyed, Energizing, Gingeritis Paracetamol, Cuke, Banana, Viagra, Donut $106 Jennerising, Sneaky, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Calorie-Dense Addy, Battery, Chili, Iodine, Viagra $116 Energizing, Thought-Provoking, Bright-Eyed, Spicy, Jennerising, Tropic Thunder Donut, Flu Medicine, Viagra, Battery, Addy, Iodine $120 Energizing, Calorie-Dense, Gingeritis, Tropic Thunder, Bright-Eyed, Thought-Provoking, Jennerising

Best Grandaddy Purple strain combinations

Grandaddy Purple is the key to the most expensive weed strains, but you'll need a solid chunk of cash saved up before you can sustainably grow it and afford all the necessary ingredients. These recipes prioritize large profit margins, but they have high upfront costs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingredients Sell Price Effects Viagra, Paracetamol, Energy Drink, Cuke, Banana, Paracetamol, Motor Oil $139 Anti-Gravity, Tropic Thunder, Jennerising, Athletic, Thought-Provoking, Gingeritis, Sneaky, Slippery Addy, Battery, Mega Bean, Flu Medicine, Cuke $101 Thought-Provoking, Energizing, Bright-Eyed, Cyclopean, Sedating Energy Drink, Paracetamol $74 Anti-Gravity, Athletic, Sneaky Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen, Mega Bean $167 Sedating, Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced

Meth recipes

(Image credit: TVGS)

While weed is a great way to make some easy cash in Schedule 1, the game's meth trade is where the real money is. As we know from reality and TV dramas, it's addictive, it's expensive, and enterprising dealers can invest all of the profits back into their equipment to scale up their operations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingredients Sell Price Effects Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Mega Bean $203 Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Foggy Cuke, Viagra, Mega Bean $167 Cyclopean, Tropic Thunder, Foggy Energy Drink, Mouth Wash, Battery, Horse Semen $178 Athletic, Balding, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced Addy, Battery, Horse Semen, Chili, Mouth Wash, Viagra, Paracetamol, Motor Oil $277 Athletic, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Spicy, Balding, Tropic Thunder, Sneaky, Slippery

Cocaine recipes

(Image credit: TVGS)

Cocaine isn't unlocked until much later in Schedule 1, but it's easily the best way to make money in the entire game. Its upfront cost isn't that much higher than meth, but it sells for a lot more and, being a ruthless and unscrupulous entrepeneur, you can capitalize on your clients' addictions to squeeze even more money out of them on top of that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingredients Sell Price Effects Banana, Cuke, Paracetamol, Gasoline, Cuke, Battery, Horse Semen $729 Electrifying, Glowing, Tropic Thunder, Zombifying, Cyclopean, Bright-Eyed, Long Faced, Foggy Horse Semen, Viagra, Mean Bean, Cuke $414 Long Faced, Tropic Thunder, Cyclopean, Energizing Battery, Addy, Paracetamol, Chili, Cuke, Energy Drink, Motor Oil $513 Bright-Eyed, Thought-Provoking, Anti-Gravity, Sedating, Munchies, Athletic, Slippery Iodine, Horse Semen, Battery, Viagra $420 Jennerising, Long Faced, Bright-Eyed, Tropic Thunder

Most profitable and addictive mixes

(Image credit: TVGS)

It's a good idea to diversify your portfolio so you can better serve the citizens of Hyland Point, but this isn't a charity. It's all about the cold hard cash at the end of the day, so these recipes will help you maximize your profit margins for every type of drug in the game.