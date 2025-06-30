As you tend to your plants in Grow a Garden, you'll notice a bunch of different mutations cropping up among your harvest. Some fruits and vegetables might be golden, or if you're particularly lucky, rainbow. But, one of the most impressive mutations is the possibility of cultivating giant crops that dominate your plot. These will earn you more money if you decide to sell them, especially if you've somehow managed to grow a gigantic crop from a Secret Seed. They're also a very impressive showpiece if you leave them in your garden.

Truth be told, getting giant crops in Grow a Garden is completely random. There's no way to guarantee that you can get a bigger crop; you can only do things to increase crop size and growth speed for the things you've planted. If you do want to encourage growing bigger-than-usual crops though, you'll need to get some sprinklers. Here's what you need to know about getting bigger crops in Grow a Garden, which you can pair with better seeds for even more impressive results.

How to get bigger crops in Grow a Garden

If you don't want to cross your fingers and wait for a bigger crop to grow, you need to buy some sprinklers. These can be purchased with Sheckles from the Gear Shop, and there are a handful to choose from. Similar to the Seed Shop, this refreshes every five minutes too, which is convenient since it's rare you'll see more than one type of sprinkler stocked at a time.



Each Sprinkler, regardless of which one you buy, will promote growth for your plants which haven't finished growing or blooming yet. The following table lists each sprinkler, what they do, and how much they cost so you can start budgeting.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprinkler name Function Cost (Sheckles) Basic Sprinkler Increases growth speed and fruit size. Lasts 5 minutes. 25,000 Advanced Sprinkler Increases growth speed and mutation chances. Lasts 5 minutes. 50,000 Godly Sprinkler Increases growth speed, mutation chances, and fruit size. Lasts 5 minutes. 120,000 Master Sprinkler Greatly increases growth speed, mutation chances, and fruit size. Lasts 10 minutes. 10,000,000

Ideally, you want to invest in Master Sprinklers since they guarantee a fruit size increase and mutation chances for the longest time. But, they are the largest investment, and if you're just starting out, it will be a while before you can afford one. Luckily, the Basic and Godly Sprinkler do a similar job. You can use multiple sprinklers at once too, and your crops will still benefit from all the functions rather than one outweighing the other.

When you've purchased a sprinkler, you can place it anywhere in your plots and it will immediately start watering any crops in the close vicinity. Any crop watered by these sprinklers will gain the effects. Hopefully, you'll be working with a yard of giant fruits and veggies in no time. Otherwise, it's a lot of hoping and praying you'll come back to giant crops with no rhyme or reason as to why.