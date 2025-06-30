How to get better seeds in Grow a Garden
Here's how you can get ahold of some better crops in Grow a Garden.
When you start out in Grow a Garden, your seed options are incredibly limited. Things like carrots and strawberries will be the only things you can afford at first. But, after you've started the routine of picking and selling your crops, you'll want more variation to keep your little patch of land exciting. These more expensive and slightly rarer seeds are also your key to making more money.
There are seven different "classes" for seeds in Grow a Garden: common, uncommon, rare, legendary, mythical, divine, and prismatic. The higher their class, the more the seeds will cost you, but this generally also comes alongside a higher return in profit from whatever you grow. Fortunately there are a few ways you can get hold of better seeds, but you will need to put in the work. Here's what you need to do to get better seeds for your garden.
There are three ways to get better quality seeds:
- Buy them from the shop
- Participate in event challenges
- Complete daily quests from Eloise
The seeds you can buy from the shop will eat away at your earnings, but it is the most convenient way to get new seeds. The shop resets every five minutes, so if there's nothing in stock when you log in, at least you don't have to wait long before you can check again. There's no guarantee that what you need will be in stock though, which is worth keeping in mind.
The following table lists every rare, legendary, mythical, divine, and prismatic seed available at the shop, alongside how much they cost and whether or not they produce multiple harvests. The best seeds to look out for are the Sugar Apple, but they also take a while to grow and cost you a pretty penny to begin with.
Seed
Rank
Cost (Sheckles)
Harvest
Tomato
Rare
800
Multiple
Watermelon
Legendary
2,500
Single
Green Apple
Legendary
3,500
Multiple
Avocado
Legendary
5,000
Multiple
Banana
Legendary
7,000
Multiple
Rafflesia
Legendary
3,200
Single
Pineapple
Mythical
7,500
Multiple
Kiwi
Mythical
10,000
Multiple
Bell Pepper
Mythical
55,000
Multiple
Prickly Pear
Mythical
555,000
Multiple
Loquat
Divine
900,000
Multiple
Feijoa
Divine
5,000,000
Multiple
Pitcher Plant
Divine
7,500,000
Multiple
Sugar Apple
Prismatic
20,000,000
Multiple
If you don't want to rely on the shop for seeds, participating in event challenges such as the Summer Harvest, can sometimes result in seed packs as a reward or offer a separate shop that sells them for a different currency. When you've earned a seed pack, you'll need to open it, and the seed you get is randomised. A lot of the options are common and uncommon seeds, so there's no guarantee you'll get something higher in value. But, there is a potential to unlock a Secret Seed as your reward. Secret Seeds are only temporarily available, which makes their crops a lot more valuable.
You can also earn seed packs by completing daily quests from Eloise, the vendor at the Gear Shop. These involve things like planting and harvesting a specific number of a crop, and they refresh daily so there's always a new challenge. Seed packs can also be purchased from the Robux shop market—accessed using the little green icon on the left of the screen labelled "Shop"— which generally offer harder to find seeds and the potential to unlock Secret Seeds. But, you can't use your Sheckles to buy them and instead need Robux.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
