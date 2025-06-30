Recommended reading

How to get better seeds in Grow a Garden

Here's how you can get ahold of some better crops in Grow a Garden.

Character avatar in front of an Overgrown garden in Roblox Grow a Garden
When you start out in Grow a Garden, your seed options are incredibly limited. Things like carrots and strawberries will be the only things you can afford at first. But, after you've started the routine of picking and selling your crops, you'll want more variation to keep your little patch of land exciting. These more expensive and slightly rarer seeds are also your key to making more money.

There are seven different "classes" for seeds in Grow a Garden: common, uncommon, rare, legendary, mythical, divine, and prismatic. The higher their class, the more the seeds will cost you, but this generally also comes alongside a higher return in profit from whatever you grow. Fortunately there are a few ways you can get hold of better seeds, but you will need to put in the work. Here's what you need to do to get better seeds for your garden.

There are three ways to get better quality seeds:

  1. Buy them from the shop
  2. Participate in event challenges
  3. Complete daily quests from Eloise

The seeds you can buy from the shop will eat away at your earnings, but it is the most convenient way to get new seeds. The shop resets every five minutes, so if there's nothing in stock when you log in, at least you don't have to wait long before you can check again. There's no guarantee that what you need will be in stock though, which is worth keeping in mind.

The following table lists every rare, legendary, mythical, divine, and prismatic seed available at the shop, alongside how much they cost and whether or not they produce multiple harvests. The best seeds to look out for are the Sugar Apple, but they also take a while to grow and cost you a pretty penny to begin with.

Seed

Rank

Cost (Sheckles)

Harvest

Tomato

Rare

800

Multiple

Watermelon

Legendary

2,500

Single

Green Apple

Legendary

3,500

Multiple

Avocado

Legendary

5,000

Multiple

Banana

Legendary

7,000

Multiple

Rafflesia

Legendary

3,200

Single

Pineapple

Mythical

7,500

Multiple

Kiwi

Mythical

10,000

Multiple

Bell Pepper

Mythical

55,000

Multiple

Prickly Pear

Mythical

555,000

Multiple

Loquat

Divine

900,000

Multiple

Feijoa

Divine

5,000,000

Multiple

Pitcher Plant

Divine

7,500,000

Multiple

Sugar Apple

Prismatic

20,000,000

Multiple

If you don't want to rely on the shop for seeds, participating in event challenges such as the Summer Harvest, can sometimes result in seed packs as a reward or offer a separate shop that sells them for a different currency. When you've earned a seed pack, you'll need to open it, and the seed you get is randomised. A lot of the options are common and uncommon seeds, so there's no guarantee you'll get something higher in value. But, there is a potential to unlock a Secret Seed as your reward. Secret Seeds are only temporarily available, which makes their crops a lot more valuable.

You can also earn seed packs by completing daily quests from Eloise, the vendor at the Gear Shop. These involve things like planting and harvesting a specific number of a crop, and they refresh daily so there's always a new challenge. Seed packs can also be purchased from the Robux shop market—accessed using the little green icon on the left of the screen labelled "Shop"— which generally offer harder to find seeds and the potential to unlock Secret Seeds. But, you can't use your Sheckles to buy them and instead need Robux.

