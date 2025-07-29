How to get weed stems in Grounded 2

Grabbing some weed stems in Grounded 2 is a necessary step in building your first base and constructing the hatchery so you can raise a red soldier ant to ride around the park on. You might have noticed the husky weeds that are dotted about the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar, but annoyingly, harvesting these requires the Omni-Axe II upgrade.

Rather than running off to find two other new materials for that (and forgetting about weed stems in the process), there's actually a far easier way to get them, and it won't require you to leave the comfort of your first base in the Snackbar vicinity. If you're set on crafting the hatchery, you might also want to know where to get acorn shells and tops, but otherwise, here's how to harvest weed stems in Grounded 2.

Grounded 2 weed stem locations

Image 1 of 3 Look for the grass stems with the seed heads on top and chop these down (Image credit: Obsidian) Weed stems come from these grass flowers (Image credit: Obsidian) You can chop down husky weeds, too, but you'll need the Omni-Axe II upgrade (Image credit: Obsidian)

There are two different ways to get weed stems in Grounded 2:

Chop down grass flowers

Chop down husky weeds

When you're trying to build the hatchery and other structures early on, chopping down grass flowers is your best bet. This grass variant is easy to spot by its distinctive seed head (shown in the screenshot above), and it only requires a level one Omni-Axe, too. There are also loads of them around the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar where you've likely pitched your first base.

Since weed stems are big, similar to grass planks, you'll have to heft them by hand if you want to bring one to the resource analyser. You can also build the Stem Pallet in your base if you want to store some nearby for handy construction.

The second way to get weed stems, cutting down husky weeds, will get you more, but you'll require the Omni-Axe II, which in turn requires you to get blueberry leather and roach chunks, items that require a bit more progress in terms of park exploration. Thankfully, though, all the grass flowers should give you plenty of weed stems for any buildings you do want to put up early on.