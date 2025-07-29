Grounded 2 is full of odd crafting materials, such as household items, or even seeds that you can repurpose into handy gear. One of the most important is blueberry leather, since it's used in vital upgrades like the Omni-Axe and lots of tier two armour, including the Ladybug and Northern sets that you'll likely want to get as you progress into later regions (and face deadlier bugs).

I spent way too much time trying to track down blueberry chunks, delaying much-needed upgrades to progress, so below I'll go over where you can find lots of them—and quickly.

How to get blueberry leather in Grounded 2

To get blueberry leather in Grounded 2, you first need to find blueberry chunks and analyse one to unlock the blueberry leather crafting recipe. It takes three blueberry chunks to make one blueberry leather at a workbench. To actually harvest blueberries, you need to hit it with your weapon to break the stalk, and then chop it into pieces using the Omni-Axe.

While you can grab one or two blueberry chunks in a chest at the Ranger Outpost: Trashbags, just north of the Snackbar, these won't respawn—it'll just let you analyse them and then tease you with some valuable upgrades that are still out of reach.

The best place to find blueberry chunks early on is on top of the Picnic Table under the tablecloth. To get there:

Make your way up the picnic blanket 'ramp' until you have to cross to the other side of the table, either by crossing the cobweb bridge on the left or the croquet mallet on the right side. Enter the fridge cooler near the briefcase and climb up to the top to reach the tabletop. Although you'll start to freeze, you'll have enough time to run through the cooler without distractions, so don't worry. Go under the blanket next to the newspaper directly after you exit the fridge cooler, where you'll find six blueberries, each dropping two to three chunks.

Once you've geared up, there's a whole forest of blueberry trees in the southeast corner of the map, down from the Ice Cream Truck, so you should go there instead when you're ready. Beware, though, this area—which you'll be sent to during the Signals and Stashes mission—is guarded by O.R.C. bees. These pests can kill you in just a few hits, even with upgraded tier two gear.

You can also find a few further to the east in the Ceremony and Statue regions, though the Picnic Table is much more convenient early on, and the Ice Cream Truck forest has more than you could ever need anyway.