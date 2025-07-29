As you make your way through quests in Grounded 2, you'll be tasked with crafting a lot of gear and structures, many of which want acorn shells or tops. So, knowing where to find acorns is essential. In fact, one of the first quests tasks you with building a hatchery, which, you guessed it, requires both parts of the acorn.

Fortunately, you won't have to venture too far to get your hands on them. Unlike dandelions and grass seeds, which you can easily see from the ground, acorns can be slightly harder to spot from a distance, especially because they tend to blend in with the dirt. But, there are still plenty to find. Here's where you should head to grab acorns if you've just started out in Grounded 2.

Where to find acorn tops and acorn shells in Grounded 2

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Technically, you can find acorns literally anywhere in Brookhollow Park but that doesn't mean they're easy to spot. The best place to find acorns when you start out is south of the Ranger Outpost by the Snackbar. As shown in the map above, they're scattered around the base you enter to get your first Omni-Tool upgrades. If you've just stepped into Brookhollow Park for the first time, it's likely that you'll build your first base around this area too, and since acorns respawn each day, you should be able to gather more than enough parts. Each acorn will drop one top and a couple of shells.

If you're in need of more though, there's a large oak tree in the centre of the Entrance region of the map, surrounded by acorns, which is definitely worth looping around if you want to stock up. You'll be able to see the tree through the grass from the Snackbar, too, which definitely helps guide you in the right direction. There are quite a few bugs here, such as butterflies, caterpillars, stinkbugs and ladybirds, so be careful.



When you gather acorn parts, you may also come across acorn bits. Unlike the more sturdy parts, these can't be used for crafts or gear. But, they are a convenient snack to have should you find your character's hunger is running a little low while you're exploring, or you can use them as an ingredient to make more robust meals.