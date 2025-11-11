Where to find Slavek's purse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Help this injured soldier recover his coin in Mysteria Ecclesiae.
Finding Slavek's purse location isn't technically a quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's new Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC, but I know it took me way too long to track it down. When you first visit the infirmary in Sedletz Monastery, you'll find Slavek and his pal recovering from a practice bout that got out of hand.
Once you've settled scores between them, Slavek will ask you to find his purse, which he dropped when he was being carried here. The thing is, his instructions are pretty vague and not quite accurate in all truth. Though this isn't a quest, it'll likely bug you if you undertake the task and then can't find the wallet, so here's where to look.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Slavek's purse location
You can find the Leather Purse item at the location marked above, near the well at the very front of the monastery chapel's main doors, towards the west side of the map. Looking at the well, you can see there are three plots of grass surrounding it. The purse is below a bush on the northern side of the northwest plot. Head to the location above or have a rummage around, and you should find it quickly.
Take the Leather Purse back to Slavek and you'll have the choice to either lie and say you didn't find it, give it to him, or straight up tell him you're keeping it. If you hold onto the purse, you'll presumably get all the Groschen inside, but since I returned the purse, I can tell you that you'll get just a few coins, but more importantly, Slavek will teach you some unarmed combat, making you better in a punch-up, which is far more valuable.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
