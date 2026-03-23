Grab this early gold bar in Crimson Desert to open a bank account and make some money

Opening a bank account in Crimson Desert feels a little out of reach earlier in the game. After all, you need 100 silver just to register with the bank and a further gold bar to deposit in order for you to start making money and collecting interest from your investments. Still, it's a great way of earning money in a game where stealing doesn't feel that lucrative and coin can be surprisingly hard to come by at times.

However, you can steal a gold bar in Lioncrest Manor, super close to the start of the game, making it so all you have to do is pony up the account registration fee. Lioncrest Manor is located just to the northwest of the city itself, though getting inside can be a little troublesome, as you may have discovered if you've attempted Bruna's Request . You just need to go around the back of the manor, climb the wall to the right of the back door, and open the window to get inside.

Image 1 of 4 You can steal a gold bar from Lioncrest Manor (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Climb in through one of the windows (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Steal the gold bar stashed in the fireplace with the lion's head (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Invest your gold bar in the bank to start making money (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Once in, head downstairs into the entrance chamber and look for the fireplace with the stone lion's head above it. Extinguish the fire and then examine just below the mantlepiece using CTRL (LB on controller) to find a hidden compartment and a "steal" option. Make sure the coast is clear, and then interact to have Kliff stick his hand in and remove a hidden gold bar. Investing this in your account will periodically either earn silver or lose silver, depending on RNG and the investment risk profile you choose.

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If you want to add even more to your bank account, there are other ways to get gold bars, too. If you complete the Spire of Insight puzzle in southern Hernand, you can grab the gold bar recipe from where it's pinned to a bookshelf during the final riddle you have to solve. This will let you craft a gold bar with the Witch's Lair vendors you unlock in Chapter 3. Choose the "Craft Abyss Gear" option and then cycle across to "Special Items". This costs:

3x Brimstone

3x Mercury

10x Silver Ore

Silver Ore comes from mining—in fact, you can find a deposit in the Heart of the Saint cave north of Three Saints' Falls and Hernand city. To enter this, you'll have to use the stab attack to push through the waterfall into the cave behind and then smash the rock blocking the entrance with Force Palm. Mining this cave fully netted me 26 silver ore, so easily enough for multiple gold bars.

As for Mercury and Brimstone, I haven't found any deposits yet, but they're likely in the later regions of the game. One thing I can say for certain, though, is that the unpackaged trade good, Brimstone, isn't the same as the crafting material version.

Image 1 of 4 You can find a gold bar formula in the Spire of Insight (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You can craft this at a Witch's Lair with silver ore, mercury, and brimstone (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You can find silver ore near Hernand in the Heart of the Saint cave (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Either that or you can use gold ore and a golden apple (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can also craft gold bars with gold ore and a golden apple. If you defeat Marnie's Excavatron in Karin Quarry, you'll get a map which you can consume to learn the locations of various gold ore veins, such as in Anvil Hill Cave, to the northeast of Anvil Hill. The golden apple, on the other hand, is a bit of a mystery right now.

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Still, you'll be able to get more gold bars to deposit in your account if you grab that recipe and keep your eye out for these materials as you keep exploring Pywel.