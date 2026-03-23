Grab this early gold bar in Crimson Desert to open a bank account and make some money
Start earning some coin.
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Opening a bank account in Crimson Desert feels a little out of reach earlier in the game. After all, you need 100 silver just to register with the bank and a further gold bar to deposit in order for you to start making money and collecting interest from your investments. Still, it's a great way of earning money in a game where stealing doesn't feel that lucrative and coin can be surprisingly hard to come by at times.
However, you can steal a gold bar in Lioncrest Manor, super close to the start of the game, making it so all you have to do is pony up the account registration fee. Lioncrest Manor is located just to the northwest of the city itself, though getting inside can be a little troublesome, as you may have discovered if you've attempted Bruna's Request. You just need to go around the back of the manor, climb the wall to the right of the back door, and open the window to get inside.
Once in, head downstairs into the entrance chamber and look for the fireplace with the stone lion's head above it. Extinguish the fire and then examine just below the mantlepiece using CTRL (LB on controller) to find a hidden compartment and a "steal" option. Make sure the coast is clear, and then interact to have Kliff stick his hand in and remove a hidden gold bar. Investing this in your account will periodically either earn silver or lose silver, depending on RNG and the investment risk profile you choose.Article continues below
If you want to add even more to your bank account, there are other ways to get gold bars, too. If you complete the Spire of Insight puzzle in southern Hernand, you can grab the gold bar recipe from where it's pinned to a bookshelf during the final riddle you have to solve. This will let you craft a gold bar with the Witch's Lair vendors you unlock in Chapter 3. Choose the "Craft Abyss Gear" option and then cycle across to "Special Items". This costs:
- 3x Brimstone
- 3x Mercury
- 10x Silver Ore
Silver Ore comes from mining—in fact, you can find a deposit in the Heart of the Saint cave north of Three Saints' Falls and Hernand city. To enter this, you'll have to use the stab attack to push through the waterfall into the cave behind and then smash the rock blocking the entrance with Force Palm. Mining this cave fully netted me 26 silver ore, so easily enough for multiple gold bars.
As for Mercury and Brimstone, I haven't found any deposits yet, but they're likely in the later regions of the game. One thing I can say for certain, though, is that the unpackaged trade good, Brimstone, isn't the same as the crafting material version.
You can also craft gold bars with gold ore and a golden apple. If you defeat Marnie's Excavatron in Karin Quarry, you'll get a map which you can consume to learn the locations of various gold ore veins, such as in Anvil Hill Cave, to the northeast of Anvil Hill. The golden apple, on the other hand, is a bit of a mystery right now.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Still, you'll be able to get more gold bars to deposit in your account if you grab that recipe and keep your eye out for these materials as you keep exploring Pywel.
Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to find keys in Crimson Desert: Open doors
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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