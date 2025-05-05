'Henry is worse than the Black Plague': Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 studio marks 3 million copies sold with some sobering statistics

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn't just an RPG, it is also apparently a multiverse. Warhorse Studios recently announced that the game has surpassed three million copies sold, and that means there are now more than three million Henries running around causing trouble in medieval Europe.

I'm not the only one who immediately considered the abundance of Henry in a multiversal context. "Imagine we are living in a multiverse, just as Henry and there are three million versions of it already, all similar, but different with different outcomes," Warhorse creative director Daniel Vavra wrote on X. "We might be living in a simulation."

Well, Henry is, at least, all three million of him, and he's been getting up to some trouble. Warhorse said Henry has picked nearly 195 million locks as of May 4, pickpocketed 132.3 million items, and stolen more than 38.5 billion. He's also spent 387 million hours drunk, during which time he's killed more than four million people.

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios (Twitter))

That sounds like a lot but it's actually a tiny portion of Henry's total body count, which stands at more than 489 million. Warhorse Studios put that number into a fun and historically appropriate perspective: "Henry is worse than the Black Plague when it comes to killing."

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios (Twitter))

The Black Plague, one of the most infamous pandemics in human history, is estimated to have killed as many as 50 million people over a roughly seven year period. So yeah, Henry is way out in front on that one.

The ongoing sales success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has to be exciting for everyone at Warhorse, but probably none more so than voice actor Luke Dale, who portrays Henry's pal Hans. He was quite possibly the only person on the planet who was actually celebrating last week's Grand Theft Auto 6 delay: While everyone else in the world was bemoaning an even longer wait for Rockstar's latest, Luke was keeping his eyes firmly on the prize—a field of "game of the year" contenders that was very suddenly a whole lot less crowded.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 came out of the gate very quickly, selling more than one million copies in its first day of release—it took the original 10 days to achieve a million copies sold. But Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a major success in its own right, with some serious legs: Warhorse also said over the weekend that it has now surpassed 10 million copies sold.