'5,000,000 Henrys' and they're all quite hungry: KCD2 has sold gangbusters since its launch last year
Jesus Christ be praised.
A mere week after Warhorse celebrated Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's first birthday with some fun statistics, it's dropped another big one: KCD2 has sold 5 million copies since its release last year. I suspect it's probably more chuffed with this stat than the ones about players doing several million drunken murders (though that's worthy of pride too).
"Five million Henrys are now adventuring in Bohemia," wrote Warhorse on X, terrifyingly. "KCD2 has officially reached this massive milestone and it is all thanks to you. Our community is growing every single day and we couldn't be more excited to have you with us. Thank you for making this journey unforgettable!"
For comparison, KCD1 sold about 2 million copies in the first year of its release, and had sold 8 million by November 2024. So while KCD2 might not quite have outpaced its predecessor, at the rate it's going it won't be long until it has.
I'm bold and iconoclastic enough to say: it's earned it. KCD2 is a fantastic game. It's so good, in fact, that some especially cool videogames websites/magazines declared it their game of the year for 2025, beating out quite a bit of strong competition. In my Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review, I called it a "new RPG classic," and you know what? I think past-me was right.
Five million Henrys are now adventuring in Bohemia! #KCD2 has officially reached this massive milestone and it is all thanks to you. Our community is growing every single day and we couldn't be more excited to have you with us. Thank you for making this journey unforgettable! pic.twitter.com/0RADDl3GueFebruary 12, 2026
When I sat down with Warhorse co-founder Martin Klima, he attributed KCD2's success to how it treats its players. "This game is serious about taking players seriously, and I think we can see in the game industry in general, there is a [tendency] towards the games that offer this, kind of, more grown-up approach and offer less hand-holding. I think KCD really fits into that trend."
I hope he's right. More games where I die a peasant's death in the mud because I forgot to put on a gambeson, please. They're pretty hot right now.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
