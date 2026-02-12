'5,000,000 Henrys' and they're all quite hungry: KCD2 has sold gangbusters since its launch last year

Jesus Christ be praised.

kingdom come deliverance 2 thunderstone quest
(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

A mere week after Warhorse celebrated Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's first birthday with some fun statistics, it's dropped another big one: KCD2 has sold 5 million copies since its release last year. I suspect it's probably more chuffed with this stat than the ones about players doing several million drunken murders (though that's worthy of pride too).

"Five million Henrys are now adventuring in Bohemia," wrote Warhorse on X, terrifyingly. "KCD2 has officially reached this massive milestone and it is all thanks to you. Our community is growing every single day and we couldn't be more excited to have you with us. Thank you for making this journey unforgettable!"

When I sat down with Warhorse co-founder Martin Klima, he attributed KCD2's success to how it treats its players. "This game is serious about taking players seriously, and I think we can see in the game industry in general, there is a [tendency] towards the games that offer this, kind of, more grown-up approach and offer less hand-holding. I think KCD really fits into that trend."

I hope he's right. More games where I die a peasant's death in the mud because I forgot to put on a gambeson, please. They're pretty hot right now.

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

