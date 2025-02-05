Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sells more than 1 million copies in just 1 day

Lest there be any doubt, the medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a hit, selling more than one million copies in its first day of release.

"Over a million of you have stepped into our world," developer Warhorse Studios posted on X. "We're beyond grateful for your support—thank you for making KCD2 a triumph!"

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios (Twitter))

By way of comparison, the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance took 10 days to break a million copies sold, which in itself is quite good for a game that, as we said at the time, was "buggy as hell [and] demands high-end hardware to run properly." Because despite its issues, Kingdom Come: Deliverance was a really good RPG, and its successor is even better: PC Gamer's Joshua Wolens called it "a new RPG classic" in his 90% review, while hardware guru Nick Evanson found it a far smoother, more stable, and bug-free experience.

Reflecting its sales success, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is also seeing some enviable player numbers on Steam. At this very moment—mid-day on a Wednesday, to be specific—more than 166,000 people are playing it on Steam alone, good enough to put it amongst the top five on the Steam charts and the top 100 most-played Steam games of all time. That's a big jump over the first game,which peaked at around 96,000.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 also holds a "very positive" rating on Steam—92% of the more than 6,100 user reviews posted so far are positive—and over on Metacritic, it's sitting pretty with an 88 aggregate rating, giving it the top spot amongst games released in 2025.

February is a big, busy month, and stiff competition is on the way from anticipated games including Civilization 7 (February 11), Avowed (February 18), and Monster Hunter Wilds (February 27), which promises to be a very big deal. But, with all due respect to all the other games on the verge of launch, that's a full week before the next heavyweight contender arrives—I don't think we'll see those Steam player numbers tailing off meaningfully anytime soon, especially with a weekend coming.

