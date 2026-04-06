Gray Zone Warfare's player count jumps by over 1000% following its most recent update: 'Players are coming back'

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There has been a lot of discussion about player counts in 2026, usually in a negative context. The ill-fated Highguard's dwindling player count was almost treated like a spectator sport, and you'd think some people are willing Marathon to fail the way they obsess over its concurrents.

Among all this, it's edifying to discuss player numbers in a positive way. Military extraction shooter Gray Zone Warfare released its major 'Spearhead' update at the end of March, and it appears to have given the FPS a new lease of life. Following the update, developer Madfinger Games says player numbers have increased by more than 1000%.

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"Players are coming back, and they have a lot to say about how the game feels now," Madfinger wrote in a Steam post. "Spearhead has already been described as a new beginning for Gray Zone Warfare."

Madfinger says that, following the update, monthly peak players increased by 1076%, with peak daily active players reaching 126,600 and peak concurrent users at 30,954. It seems the trend has continued since Madfinger posted these stats too. At the time of writing, concurrent players are at 35,275 according to SteamDB after reaching a 24-hour peak of 43,770.

Those are certainly strong numbers. But more important is why the Spearhead update has brought players back. The reasons are myriad, but it boils down to the fact that the changes are many and extensive, touching virtually every aspect of the game.

Update 0.4 Spearhead Launch Trailer | Gray Zone Warfare - YouTube Watch On

For starters, Spearhead adds a lot more for players to do, folding in 100 new tasks and contracts to complete, while also updating 50 existing tasks. But it also overhauls the tasks system to make Gray Zone Warfare more replayable. Tasks now feature puzzles and different world interactions, can be completed any time of day, and favour monetary rewards rather than specific items, giving players greater freedom to customise their loadouts.

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Madfinger also says it has made Gray Zone Warfare's AI more human and less robotic. NPC shooting is less precise at distance, meaning you're less likely to be insta-killed from across the map. AI is also less adept at tracking player positions and reacting to sounds.

The changes go much further than this, too. Character movement has been upgraded with better jumping, sprinting and falling. AI reactions to being shot have been enhanced to be more readable and make combat more dynamic. It also adds 25 new world locations, 8 new weapons, new factions, bosses, and 150 new gear pieces.

It's an impressive array of additions. And it's worth noting that Gray Zone Warfare is still a long way from being finished, with this update only bringing the early access game to version 0.4. If Spearhead has you tempted to check out Gray Zone Warfare, it's currently a third off at $26.79 (£23.44). That discount ends on April 9.