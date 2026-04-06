Gray Zone Warfare's player count jumps by over 1000% following its most recent update: 'Players are coming back'

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The extraction shooter had over 126,000 daily active players after its Spearhead patch.

Players assault a yellow-painted building from a street in Gray Zone Warfare
(Image credit: Madfinger Games)

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There has been a lot of discussion about player counts in 2026, usually in a negative context. The ill-fated Highguard's dwindling player count was almost treated like a spectator sport, and you'd think some people are willing Marathon to fail the way they obsess over its concurrents.

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Update 0.4 Spearhead Launch Trailer | Gray Zone Warfare - YouTube Update 0.4 Spearhead Launch Trailer | Gray Zone Warfare - YouTube
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For starters, Spearhead adds a lot more for players to do, folding in 100 new tasks and contracts to complete, while also updating 50 existing tasks. But it also overhauls the tasks system to make Gray Zone Warfare more replayable. Tasks now feature puzzles and different world interactions, can be completed any time of day, and favour monetary rewards rather than specific items, giving players greater freedom to customise their loadouts.

Madfinger also says it has made Gray Zone Warfare's AI more human and less robotic. NPC shooting is less precise at distance, meaning you're less likely to be insta-killed from across the map. AI is also less adept at tracking player positions and reacting to sounds.

The changes go much further than this, too. Character movement has been upgraded with better jumping, sprinting and falling. AI reactions to being shot have been enhanced to be more readable and make combat more dynamic. It also adds 25 new world locations, 8 new weapons, new factions, bosses, and 150 new gear pieces.

It's an impressive array of additions. And it's worth noting that Gray Zone Warfare is still a long way from being finished, with this update only bringing the early access game to version 0.4. If Spearhead has you tempted to check out Gray Zone Warfare, it's currently a third off at $26.79 (£23.44). That discount ends on April 9.

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Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

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