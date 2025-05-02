Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 actor celebrates the Grand Theft Auto 6 delay: 'WE'RE IN WITH A SHOT! GOTY!'
Luke Dale, the voice of Hans Capon, is thrilled that GTA 6 won't be out until 2026, and for a pretty good reason.
The big news of the day is, without question, the Grand Theft Auto 6 delay from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026. Despite the reassuring words of Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who said the company is still going to make a great many truckloads of money this year, just about everybody was unhappy to hear the news: Gamers, analysts, Take-Two shareholders, and PC Gamer senior editor Rich Stanton are all taking it quite poorly.
In fact, I'd go so far as to say pretty much everyone is unhappy about it—except for, as noticed by GamesRadar, one guy. And that one guy, well, he's thrilled.
That might seem a little oddly celebratory at first glance, but he's got cause. Luke Dale is the actor who portrays Henry's nobleman pal Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and that game is one of the big releases of 2025—a critical and commercial hit that's going to be in the Game of the Year conversation in pretty much any year, except those years that see a new Grand Theft Auto drop. In those years, well, everyone else might as well just stay home.
Just in case anyone was unclear about what his message meant, Dale followed it up with another point that was clearer on his aspirations:
I have to imagine that Dale isn't alone in his excitement over the removal of 2025's one true juggernaut, although his is the only open expression of it I've seen on social media thus far. Of course, GTA 6 becomes a problem for 2026 now, but a problem delayed is a problem solved, right?
For the record, because this is relevant to our interests, Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unannounced for PC, despite the newly added months of development time. That's got Rich worried that he won't be able to play it until 2027, or maybe even 2028. He is definitely not celebrating.
