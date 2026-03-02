Heroic madlad is working multiplayer into Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and the brass ring of the whole thing is functional 2-player Farkle
I'm seeing double: four Henrys!
Online multiplayer wasn't invented in real life until the Peace of Westphalia, but why should that stop determined modders? Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2—2025's Game of the Year, don'cha know—is looking a whole lot more populous than usual, thanks to some madlad mod-makers who have combined forces to bring a multiplayer mode to 15th-century Bohemia (spotted by GamesRadar).
It's early days yet, but in footage shared on Reddit, modder Marczuk Michał showed off their "experimental" mod that adds spectral fellow players to your KCD2 experience. "Each player sees the other as a ghost NPC—position and rotation are synced in real time," reads the description on the project's GitHub page.
It's more roadmap than product at this point—and mods being mods, may never get any further than the state it's in today—but I'll be damned if I'm not kind of impressed anyway. Michał first posted about their mod a couple of weeks ago, showcasing something pretty basic that mostly featured unanimated ghost-players warping around. A week on? The ghost-players are animating now, and the model "casts shadows, wears real items (armour + sword), and has smoother animations."
I sure wouldn't bet money on this ever getting as far as, say, TES3MP, or other mods that add multiplayer to games decidedly not designed for it, but I'm cheering it along anyway. There's something inherently funny—and ambitious to the point of madness—about crowbarring multiplayer into crunchy singleplayer RPGs like this.
[KCD2] Multiplayer mod update from r/kingdomcome
It's something no one ever asks for, but that someone nearly always tries to attempt. The beauty of PC gaming: no dream is out of reach to someone with sufficient free time and doggedness.
Anyway, the real headline here is that Michał says multiplayer dice games are on their roadmap. One vs one, me, blackguard, we'll settle this as did our forefathers of old: drunk, cheating, and gambling far too many groschen.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
