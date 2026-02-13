Three years after its last update, the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance gets a new patch that includes a new caparison for your horse

Eight years after it launched, and three years after its most recent update, Kingdom Come: Deliverance—the original—has been given an all-new patch that addresses numerous stability and gameplay issues, and will even give you a new caparison for your horse.

The first thing to do, naturally, is look up what a "caparison" is. For that, we go to Wikipedia, which states: "A caparison is a cloth covering laid over a horse or other animal for protection and decoration. In modern times, they are used mainly in parades and for historical reenactments ... In the Middle Ages, caparisons were part of the horse armour known as barding, which was worn during battle and tournaments."

Okay, so it's horse clothes. That's cool. To get it, you'll need to sign up for Deep Silver Account integration, a new option for Kingdom Come: Deliverance added in this update. An FAQ on Deep Silver Accounts says signing up for one "will allow you to access the latest game-related news, redeem in-game content, claim rewards and see your stats."

Plus you get the horse thing, which is probably the real hook here. It'll be added to your stash once you've completed the prologue.

Beyond that, the patch is mostly a fixer-upper that takes care of several rare but serious issues, ensures a couple of touchy achievements are awarded properly, fixes bits of missing or placeholder art, and takes care of a few other fiddly things. It comes alongside a next-gen update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S that supports frame rates of up to 60 fps and improved visual quality.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Next-Gen Update - Launch trailer - YouTube Watch On

And if you're wondering why Warhorse Studios is still bothering with an eight-year-old RPG at this point (especially with the sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, putting up gangbuster numbers since its release in 2025), the simple fact is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is still putting up enviable players numbers: As I write this, more than 6,000 people are playing the game on Steam alone.

The full patch notes for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1.9.7 are below.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Features

Deep Silver Account integration

Signing up to Deep Silver Account will grant players a horse caparison. The item will be added to the player stash once the prologue has been completed.

Stability

● Fixed infinite loading screen when sleeping on a specific bench during the Run! Quest

● Fixed infinite loading screen when pressing continue in a certain circumstance

● Fixed infinite loading screen after the Trebuchet cinematic during the Siege quest

○ Developers’ note: The infinite loading during the Siege quest that would permanently brick save games could very rarely occur when doing the “From the Ashes” DLC questline beforehand. During the Trebuchet cinematic, the game would wait for Sir Divish to finish scheduled behaviour from that DLC, but would never finalize because it was no longer a valid behaviour.

● Fixed very rare deadlock in the physics synchronization

● Fixed issue where the title would freeze when changing the language from main menu

● Fixed crash when simultaneously using gather feature together with skip time feature

● Fixed multiple crashes during Baptism of Fire

● Fixed multiple crashes related to the vegetation system

● Fixed multiple crashes related to invalid models or areas

● Fixed multiple crashes and long freezes during language change operations

● Fixed multiple race condition crashes.

Gameplay

Fixed issue where the achievements “Casanova” and “Full house sinner” would not unlock under certain conditions

● Fixed issue where controls were blocked when playing dice with Stephan.

UI

Fixed multiple instances of placeholder/missing text

● Fixed issue where the incorrect subtitles would display in the final cinematic

● Fixed issue where font could break when switching between Japanese and other languages, causing missing or square symbols to appear

● Fixed issue where the settings menu would momentarily appear when switching between Japanese and other languages

● Fixed issue where compass markers would not display after changing language in-game.

Other