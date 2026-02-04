Warhorse reveals Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players have killed 5.4 million enemies while drunk, and I'm just surprised that number isn't higher because Drinking is the best skill

Warhorse celebrates a year of KCD2.

It's been a full 365 days since Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 came out, and to celebrate the occasion, Warhorse is partaking in the time-honored game dev tradition of sharing peculiar or funny stats about how people played it.

The infographic, painted in the RPG's signature medieval gothic art style, starts with a big number: our favorite lad Henry of Skalitz has taken 452.8 million souls, and spared just 97.5 million. I was curious how those numbers mapped to my first playthrough of over 120 hours, so I fired it back up and went to the stats page: I killed a total of 227 people, 180 of whom were classified as enemies. I don't know how those 47 others got there…

Drinking is actually one of the most useful skills in the game: getting drunk can make Henry a better fighter, a quieter thief, a luckier dice player, and even save shattering his ankles in a nasty fall. The downside is that drinking in KCD2, much like life, comes in positive and negative phases: all the good perks activate when Henry is in the midst of partaking, but eventually he's left with a nasty hangover that lowers a lot of stats.

Still, the perks are really solid and they can be activated any time you take a swig. Considering alcohol is one of the cheapest and plentiful commodities in KCD2, you basically get to raise your stats for free.

It's a neat system that takes drinking (and the positives/negatives thereof) further than most RPGs, but I understand why most players weren't guzzling carafes of wine during a fight. Drink too much too fast and Henry gets all wobbly, and at that point you're wondering if the buffs were worth it.

Warhorse also revealed that players performed 1.6 billion perfect blocks, traveled 667 million miles, brewed 69.7 million potions, and ate 48.8 million apples. My stats say I traveled 292 miles (actually it measures kilometers), but I wonder if all that mileage factors in fast travel—I did a lot of fast travel in my first playthrough, but I'm having more fun without it in my new hardcore save.

To be honest, I can think of like 12 other stats I'd be interested to know about that Warhorse didn't include here, like total pockets picked, valuables stolen, a breakdown of who Henry romanced the most, or crimes Henry has deftly talked his way out of. Man, KCD2 is a good videogame.

