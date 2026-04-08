HipHopGamer says GTA 6's user-generated content 'will produce millionaires'

It's safe to say that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the single most anticipated videogame in history. But while it's hard to imagine GTA 6 achieving anything other than a monolithic sales success, HipHopGamer said in an interview with PC Gamer that he expects it's going to be making people outside of Rockstar and Take-Two very wealthy as well.

HHG, who says "there's things in Grand Theft Auto that I know for a fact, because I got a chance to party with Rockstar, literally," claims Rockstar is investing in building GTA 6 as an ecosystem and marketplace for every industry investor's favorite phrase: user-generated content.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

"This game will produce millionaires. We're living in a time where UGC is a major thing," HipHopGamer said. "It's wise and it's worth the wait."

Beyond his being photographed with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in 2023, it's unclear just how much access to Rockstar and GTA 6's development HipHopGamer has had. Given Rockstar's 2023 acquisition of the team behind the FiveM and RedM modding platforms and its official relaunch of the platforms with a paid marketplace in 2026, however, it makes sense that Take-Two would be building a similar UGC ecosystem into its GTA 6 plans.

"When it does come, especially on PC, if you thought GTA 5 was crazy—especially with the RP servers and everything that they're doing—you ain't seen nothing yet," HipHopGamer said.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

HHG also offered an additional "small exclusive," claiming to be aware of a "special side mission" featuring "a major rapper that left CM Punk bloody by accident." Based on that description, it sounds like HipHopGamer is referring to rapper Freddie Gibbs, who earlier this year said he had accidentally wounded wrestler CM Punk while the two were filming a scene for their 2025 horror film, Night Patrol.

As with all unofficial claims, it's one that should be treated as unverified. But Gibbs starring in a side mission wouldn't be without precedent: His track "Still Livin'" was featured on GTA 5's Radio Los Santos station.

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While console players are a mere seven months away from seeing just how accurate HipHopGamer's predictions are when GTA 6 launches on November 6, those of us on PC still have a longer wait. We're still waiting for Rockstar to humor us with our own release date.