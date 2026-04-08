HipHopGamer says GTA 6's user-generated content 'will produce millionaires'
HHG also teased "a small exclusive" about a GTA 6 side mission.
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It's safe to say that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the single most anticipated videogame in history. But while it's hard to imagine GTA 6 achieving anything other than a monolithic sales success, HipHopGamer said in an interview with PC Gamer that he expects it's going to be making people outside of Rockstar and Take-Two very wealthy as well.
HHG, who says "there's things in Grand Theft Auto that I know for a fact, because I got a chance to party with Rockstar, literally," claims Rockstar is investing in building GTA 6 as an ecosystem and marketplace for every industry investor's favorite phrase: user-generated content.
"This game will produce millionaires. We're living in a time where UGC is a major thing," HipHopGamer said. "It's wise and it's worth the wait."
Beyond his being photographed with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in 2023, it's unclear just how much access to Rockstar and GTA 6's development HipHopGamer has had. Given Rockstar's 2023 acquisition of the team behind the FiveM and RedM modding platforms and its official relaunch of the platforms with a paid marketplace in 2026, however, it makes sense that Take-Two would be building a similar UGC ecosystem into its GTA 6 plans.
"When it does come, especially on PC, if you thought GTA 5 was crazy—especially with the RP servers and everything that they're doing—you ain't seen nothing yet," HipHopGamer said.
HHG also offered an additional "small exclusive," claiming to be aware of a "special side mission" featuring "a major rapper that left CM Punk bloody by accident." Based on that description, it sounds like HipHopGamer is referring to rapper Freddie Gibbs, who earlier this year said he had accidentally wounded wrestler CM Punk while the two were filming a scene for their 2025 horror film, Night Patrol.
As with all unofficial claims, it's one that should be treated as unverified. But Gibbs starring in a side mission wouldn't be without precedent: His track "Still Livin'" was featured on GTA 5's Radio Los Santos station.
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While console players are a mere seven months away from seeing just how accurate HipHopGamer's predictions are when GTA 6 launches on November 6, those of us on PC still have a longer wait. We're still waiting for Rockstar to humor us with our own release date.
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Lincoln has been writing about games for 12 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
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