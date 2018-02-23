Popular

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has already sold over a million copies

That's not bad for an Eastern European RPG that's been out for ten days.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a true PC game. It's buggy as hell, demands high-end hardware to run properly, and despite it all, thanks to its depth and attention to detail, it's really good. It's also a pretty big success. 

And if that doesn't convince you, here's an interesting bit of trivia: Of the million-plus copies sold so far, roughly half of them are on Steam. That's not bad for an Eastern European RPG from a first-time studio that began as a £300,000 Kickstarter.  

