Roblox, which is being sued by 2 US states for endangering children, earns praise from the US Attorney General Alliance for 'promoting safe, more positive digital experiences'

News
By published

Roblox is an inaugural partner in the new Partnership for Youth Online Safety initiative.

SPAIN - 2021/03/30: In this photo illustration, the Roblox app seen displayed on a smartphone screen and a Roblox logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Attorney General Alliance, a bipartisan group of US state attorneys general that "takes on emerging issues like cannabis regulation, sports betting," has launched a new Partnership for Youth Online Safety initiative, and its first game industry partner is none other than Roblox. The AGA praised Roblox "for its leadership in promoting safe, more positive digital experiences for all through better product design," and if you think that sounds a little odd, it's possibly because Roblox is being sued by two associate members of AGA, Louisiana attorney general Liz Murrill and Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman.

The Partnership for Youth Online Safety project "aims to reduce online harms through the development of practical, collaborative, and measurable design-based safeguards while also sharing best practices and tools that public and private partners can use to collaborate more effectively and better protect children online."

Murrill, reacting to the announcement on X, didn't seem especially impressed, but she did notably ease up on the inflammatory language: "Hey Roblox—Let’s have more meaningful protections for children. Not just lobbying."

(Image credit: Liz Murrill (Twitter))

The AGA doesn't dictate policy—it is, as far as I can tell, more of a working forum where state AGs can share ideas, discuss complex (or maybe not so complex) matters, and get together now and then for drinks and expensive meals. So Roblox partnering up with it for this program isn't going to directly derail any lawsuits, but it could complicate them somewhat—it's a lot harder to accuse a platform of being a haven for sex predators when your professional working group is holding it up as an exemplar of online protections—and might help head off other potential state-filed lawsuits in the future.

Roblox codesDress to Impress codesBlue Lock Rivals codesBlox Fruits codesFisch codesArise Crossover codes
Roblox codes

Roblox codes: Cross-game freebies
Dress to Impress codes: Get fast fashion
Blue Lock Rivals codes: Gear for the pitch
Blox Fruits codes: Double XP and free stats
Fisch codes: Bring the best bait
Arise Crossover codes: Beat 'em up gear

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.