Roblox, which is being sued by 2 US states for endangering children, earns praise from the US Attorney General Alliance for 'promoting safe, more positive digital experiences'
Roblox is an inaugural partner in the new Partnership for Youth Online Safety initiative.
The Attorney General Alliance, a bipartisan group of US state attorneys general that "takes on emerging issues like cannabis regulation, sports betting," has launched a new Partnership for Youth Online Safety initiative, and its first game industry partner is none other than Roblox. The AGA praised Roblox "for its leadership in promoting safe, more positive digital experiences for all through better product design," and if you think that sounds a little odd, it's possibly because Roblox is being sued by two associate members of AGA, Louisiana attorney general Liz Murrill and Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman.
The Partnership for Youth Online Safety project "aims to reduce online harms through the development of practical, collaborative, and measurable design-based safeguards while also sharing best practices and tools that public and private partners can use to collaborate more effectively and better protect children online."
That includes establishing "standards and best practices" for safe product design, improving systems for deterring online child exploitation, grooming, and harassment, establishing standards for sharing data between private companies and law enforcement, improving parental awareness and education, and building "sustained, trust-based partnerships between government, industry, and advocacy groups to accelerate solutions to emerging threats."
The inaugural partners for the initiative are the Center for Humane Technology, a non-profit org dedicated to ensuring that tech serves humanity, and, as mentioned, Roblox, one of the most popular videogame platforms on the planet, especially among young gamers.
"This partnership with the Attorney General Alliance is a landmark step in our ongoing commitment to online child safety," Roblox CEO David Baszucki said. "By combining our decades of experience in online child safety with the authority of the Attorneys General, we can move quickly to co-design and deploy the next generation of protective tools and frameworks. This collaboration will help set new safety standards across the digital ecosystem used by kids and teens.
"At Roblox, we are constantly innovating and investing in safeguards, including AI and human moderation, real-time chat filtering and proactive content scanning, to create a positive and secure environment for the millions of people who create and play on our platform every day."
The AGA partnership stands in rather sharp contrast to the lawsuits filed by Louisiana in August and Kentucky in October, and most recently the launch of a criminal investigation by the state of Florida. Those have produced some rather spicier attorneys general quotes: Liz Murrill of Louisiana, for instance, said "it's basically open season for sex predators" on Roblox, while Kentucky's Russell Coleman called Roblox "a hunting ground for child predators" and accused it of wilfully refusing to implement "basic safety measures."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Murrill, reacting to the announcement on X, didn't seem especially impressed, but she did notably ease up on the inflammatory language: "Hey Roblox—Let’s have more meaningful protections for children. Not just lobbying."
The AGA doesn't dictate policy—it is, as far as I can tell, more of a working forum where state AGs can share ideas, discuss complex (or maybe not so complex) matters, and get together now and then for drinks and expensive meals. So Roblox partnering up with it for this program isn't going to directly derail any lawsuits, but it could complicate them somewhat—it's a lot harder to accuse a platform of being a haven for sex predators when your professional working group is holding it up as an exemplar of online protections—and might help head off other potential state-filed lawsuits in the future.
Roblox codes: Cross-game freebies
Dress to Impress codes: Get fast fashion
Blue Lock Rivals codes: Gear for the pitch
Blox Fruits codes: Double XP and free stats
Fisch codes: Bring the best bait
Arise Crossover codes: Beat 'em up gear
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.