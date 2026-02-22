Roblox responds to LA County lawsuit, the latest of many alleging the game fails to protect children from predators: 'While no system can be perfect, our commitment to safety never ends'

The civil suit calls Roblox's online social space "largely unsupervised."

The Roblox corporate headquarters
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 19, Roblox was sued by Los Angeles County for allegedly failing to guard the children that play it from predators. A press release from the county argues that "while Roblox markets itself as a safe digital space for creativity, it is in reality an unsafe online environment that has become a breeding ground for predators."

The release continues with a statement attributed directly to county counsel Dawyn R. Harrison, who filed the suit. "This is not about a minor lapse in safety," said Harrison. "It is about a company that gives pedophiles powerful tools to prey on innocent and unsuspecting children. The trauma that results is horrific, from grooming, to exploitation, to actual assault. This needs to stop." The complaint can be read in full here.

