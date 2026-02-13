Tumbler Ridge mass murderer once created a mass shooting game in Roblox

Roblox says it has terminated the account belonging to Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, and deleted the game.

The Roblox app login page displayed on a smartphone arranged in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday Feb. 11, 2026. Australia&#039;s government ramped up pressure on Roblox Corp., summoning executives to explain reports that have alleged children as young as four years old have been sexually groomed on the gaming service. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Roblox says it has deleted the account belonging to the perpetrator of a mass murder that left nine people dead in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada. A game created by the suspect that enables players to carry out a mass shooting in a simulated shopping mall has also been deleted.

A 404 Media report says the Roblox account belonging to Jesse Van Rootselaar, and the game, were initially discovered by members of Kiwi Farms, a web forum known for doxxing and harassment campaigns. Clips of gameplay subsequently shared on social media show a player using various types of weaponry to kill NPCs wandering around inside a small shopping center.

"We have removed the user account connected to this horrifying incident as well as any content associated with the suspect,” a Roblox rep confirmed with 404 Media. "We are committed to fully supporting law enforcement in their investigation."

