Florida launches criminal investigation into Roblox, claims the gaming platform 'enabled our kids to be abused'

Roblox has another state-sized headache on its hands, as WTOC/CNN (via Game Developer) reports that Florida has launched a criminal investigation into the company, accusing it of failing to protect children from predators and inappropriate content.

The investigation was announced earlier this week by Florida attorney general James Uthmeier. "Today our office will be issuing criminal subpoenas to the online children's gaming company Roblox," Uthmeier said in a message posted to X. "Roblox profited off of our kids, while exposing them to the most dangerous of harms. They enabled our kids to be abused.

We are issuing criminal subpoenas to Roblox, which has become a breeding ground for predators to gain access to our kids. pic.twitter.com/vcyTVnkrxUOctober 20, 2025

"Companies like Roblox have become breeding grounds for predators to get to and have access to our kids. These criminal subpoenas will enable us to gather more information for our prosecutors about the criminal activity taking place on Roblox's platform, as well as evidence on the predators that are out there, and the victims that are abused. At the end of the day, we will stop at nothing to fight to protect our kids, and companies that act carelessly and expose them to harm will be held accountable."

No charges have been filed against Roblox, and it not accused of any crime.

The Florida AG's office said in a press release that the "troubling allegations" against Roblox include negligence in verifying users' ages and moderating content, and "knowingly failing to implement meaningful safety measures" while continuing to insist that it is safe for children to use. It also says reports "indicate that Roblox has knowingly failed to report incidents of child victimization to the proper authorities."

The launch of the Florida investigation follows lawsuits against Roblox filed by the US states of Kentucky and Louisiana, both of which accuse the company of enabling sex predators to target children on the platform. Roblox has denied all allegations in those lawsuits, and said a claim made by the Florida AG office that predators use Roblox's Robux virtual currency to manipulate minors is based on a misunderstanding of how the platform works.

Spurred by growing complaints about the presence of abusers and age-inappropriate content on its platform—and some high-profile failures to address them—Roblox has taken significant steps toward tightening its child safety measures, including the use of "facial age estimation technology," new limits on communications between users, and a crackdown on "unrated games."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That, ironically, has resulted in some pushback from advocacy groups who are concerned that its new restrictions "risks teaching Roblox's diverse audience that issues of justice and equality are controversial opinions rather than universal values, thereby reinforcing the very divisions it claims to guard against."

I've reached out to Roblox for comment on the investigation and will update if I receive a reply.