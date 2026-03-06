From next week, Australians will need to verify their age to play GTA Online and other R18+ online games

Australians attempting to access online games with an R18+ classification will soon need to prove their age, and if publishers don't comply they could face fines of nearly AU$50 million. The change applies to online games only—in other words, singleplayer, offline games with an R18+ rating, like Doom Eternal, don't need to worry—but it will affect GTA Online.

The new requirement, which comes in effect on Monday, will also affect pornography and "explicit" AI chatbots, according to SMH.

Age assurance technology takes a lot of forms. In Australia, where a social media ban has been imposed for children under 16, YouTube requires credit card details or a copy of a valid government ID to determine age. Instagram uses "facial age estimation technology" based on video footage uploaded by the user, as does TikTok, and both also accept government ID.

Overall, the method has to be much stronger than the simple self-declaration box we're all used to plugging a random DOB into.

Australia is at the forefront of this not-so-brave age verification future, and while few would argue that under 18s should have access to explicit adult material, there's certainly room to question it on the level of privacy and information security: surrendering ever more private information to third-party age verification companies doesn't sit well with everyone.

Take Roblox, for example, which Australia is keeping a close eye on at the moment. It uses Persona, an online identity verification company whose lead investor is a venture fund co-founded by Peter Thiel, also co-founder of ICE-friendly Palantir. Last month it emerged that Discord was testing the software, but after much outrage it severed its ties. Earlier this week, scientists warned of the risks posed by poorly conceived age verification systems.

I've reached out to eSafety to learn more about its consultation with major publishers, including Rockstar, who I've also reached out to for comment.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said to SMH that platforms need to have "accurate, robust, fair and reliable" age assurance methods. “We don’t allow children to walk into bars or bottle shops, adult stores or casinos, but when it comes to online spaces where they are spending a lot of their time, there are no such safeguards,” she said.