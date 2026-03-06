From next week, Australians will need to verify their age to play GTA Online and other R18+ online games

The age assurance future is coming for games.

Australians attempting to access online games with an R18+ classification will soon need to prove their age, and if publishers don't comply they could face fines of nearly AU$50 million. The change applies to online games only—in other words, singleplayer, offline games with an R18+ rating, like Doom Eternal, don't need to worry—but it will affect GTA Online.

The new requirement, which comes in effect on Monday, will also affect pornography and "explicit" AI chatbots, according to SMH.

eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said to SMH that platforms need to have "accurate, robust, fair and reliable" age assurance methods. “We don’t allow children to walk into bars or bottle shops, adult stores or casinos, but when it comes to online spaces where they are spending a lot of their time, there are no such safeguards,” she said.

