Roblox ban sparks protests in Russia

Protesting government policies can be a risky business in Russia, but despite those risks a Reuters report says a group of people in the Russian city of Tomsk recently braved brutal weather and the threat of reprisals to take a stand against an outrage they could not let pass: A ban on Roblox.

Russia banned Roblox earlier this month over concerns that it is "rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children," including "LGBT propaganda," which is more or less the mere acknowledgement that LGBTQ+ people exist.

But it's also sometimes struggled to present a coherent strategy on that front: In a recent interview with the New York Times, for instance, Roblox Corporation CEO David Baszucki said the presence of predators on the platform is "not necessarily just as a problem, but an opportunity as well," and also enthused about the possibility of adding a "prediction market"—that is, gambling—to Roblox at some point in the future.

