Russia bans Roblox over extremist content and 'LGBT propaganda'
Roblox is the latest videogame to fall afoul of Russian anti-LGBT laws.
A Reuters report says Russia has blocked access to Roblox in the country over concerns that it is "rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children." That may not be entirely wrong, but the allegations themselves certainly are: The ban was prompted by what Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor described as extremist content and "LGBT propaganda" being distributed on the platform, a position later confirmed by Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.
That's quite a bit different from the usual complaints about the dangers to children on Roblox, which are more typically cited as the presence of predators and unmoderated sexual content on the platform. The attorney general for Kentucky, for instance, called Roblox "a playground for predators who seek to harm our children," while the AG for Texas accused Roblox of "putting pixel pedophiles and profit" ahead of child safety measures.
The Russian ban, unfortunately, is predicated in part on the mere presence of LGBT content in the game—which, to be perfectly clear, is not a danger to children or anyone else. It is, however, forbidden in films, television, and videogames in Russia, the result of a 2022 expansion of a law that had previously prohibited "the propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" in content for minors.
Roblox is hardly the first game to fall afoul of Russians censors. In 2022 Electronic Arts decided against releasing The Sims 4 expansion My Wedding Stories in Russia rather than remove same-sex couples, for instance, and in 2023 the Russian government began digging deeper for games "spreading information that affect one's consciousness and subconscious," with the ultimate goal of banning anything that didn't comport with officially accepted standards of 'normal' behavior.
The "extremist content" mentioned in the Reuters report isn't so specifically defined, but has previously been used in reference to anything expressing support for Ukraine, which is still battling the unprovoked Russian invasion that began in 2022. Russia has previously taken action against Ukrainian studio GSC Game World over the presence of "Ukrainian narratives" and "aggressive Russophobic content" in Stalker 2.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
