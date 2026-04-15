Windrose developers ask players if they 'happen to know someone at a major ISP' who can help diagnose online co-op issues

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"To be completely transparent, we’re still trying to figure out what exactly is going wrong here."

Three pirates
(Image credit: Windrose Crew)

Windrose is an entirely PvE focused co-op survival game, so it makes perfect sense that players are eager to party up and run their own Windrose dedicated servers. Overall launch has been pretty smooth for the early access game—on day two on Steam it reached a peak of nearly 100,000 concurrent players, and reviews remain very positive—but online connectivity has been bumpy.

Bumpy enough, even, for developer Kraken Express to put out a call in Windrose's Discord server: Any ISP pros in the house?

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I checked the dedicated server code myself, and found the specific URL—https://r5coopapigateway-ru-release.windrose.support/—which does indeed route to an IP address in Moscow, as confirmed on IPlocation.net.

"We’ve received multiple reports that some of our server addresses and backend services used for co-op may be restricted or blocklisted by certain ISPs across Europe and North America. To be completely transparent, we’re still trying to figure out what exactly is going wrong here. We don’t yet have a clear answer, but we’re doing everything we can to get to the bottom of it. Something is clearly interfering along the way, and if you can help us shed some light on this, we would sincerely appreciate it."

Kraken Express is based in Uzbekistan, not Russia, and the server software also contains similar URLs pointing to IP addresses located in Europe and South Korea. So maybe it's all no big deal—but until the developers explain why players in other countries are pinging Russia every time they start up a server, some are bound to stay suspicious.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

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