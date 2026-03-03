'Half the fans would want to hang me': Leon Kennedy's voice actor won't say whether he's Team Ada or Team Claire, but he does point to all that Ada has done for Leon

Since the dawn of time, people have been picking sides and fighting each other, Rome vs Carthage, Edward vs Jacob, the list goes on. But one battle that has engulfed the Resident Evil fandom ever since I can remember is the fight between who has Leon's heart, Ada Wong or Claire Redfield.

I wrote about this war of attrition only the other day, after the news that Leon Kennedy had been spotted with a wedding ring in Resident Evil Requiem broke everyone's hearts. As the discovery had fans theorising who the lucky lady could be, Ada, Claire, or someone else entirely. There are some pretty strong arguments for each side, but we may have just had a tiebreaker.

How Nick Apostolides brought Leon Kennedy to life in Resident Evil Requiem - YouTube Watch On

Talking with PC Gamer's video producer, Midas Whittaker, Leon Kennedy's voice actor Nick Apostolides revealed what he would want to see Leon do next: "I would love to see him kind of settle down for once, maybe open an ice cream parlour. I think he deserves a little break, a little vacation, and maybe fight zombies once and a while." I agree, some relaxation is way overdue for poor old Leon.

But when asked who he would want to see Leon settle down with, and whether it would be nice to see him with Ada, Apostolides just replied, "I don't know, I feel like I could get into big trouble for saying that, half the fans would want to hang me." Smart move.

Although when pressed on whether he likes Ada, he did admit: "I like Ada too. Hate her all you want, but Leon wouldn't be alive if it weren't for her. She saved him three or four times." That's very true. Ada may have betrayed Leon here and there, and sure, their relationship is probably best left to a therapist to deal with, but she has been there with Leon at many pivotal moments. That's not an indictment against Claire, but it does seem like a win for Ada, even if it's only a small one.