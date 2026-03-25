Horizon Chase Turbo, a great arcade racer with no online functionality or licensed vehicles, is being delisted in June

Horizon Chase Turbo and its mobile-only predecessor, Horizon Chase, will be delisted on June 1, according to the series' official X account. That means neither will be available to purchase, but if you own them, they'll still be downloadable.

It's a strange decision at face value. Horizon Chase Turbo is a pure arcade racer with no licensed vehicles. It has tracks like 'Morning Walk' and 'Asphalt and Sunshine', so there wouldn't be costs associated with using real world racing circuits like Monaco or Mount Panorama. Horizon Chase Turbo has no online component either.

It's a headscratcher until you remember that Horizon Chase studio Aquiris is owned by Epic Games, and that Epic Games laid off more than 1,000 employees yesterday. I've reached out to Aquiris and Epic to see if this has impacted the studio and its games, and if not, why these delistings are happening.

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Horizon Chase 2 will remain available. It was originally released as an Apple Arcade exclusive in 2022 before making the jump to PC and consoles the following year, at around the same time Aquiris was acquired by Epic with a view to transforming it into Epic Games Brasil. Epic had previously made an investment in Aquiris in early 2022.

Horizon Chase 2 launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, though Horizon Chase Turbo remains available on Steam.