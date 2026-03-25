Horizon Chase Turbo, a great arcade racer with no online functionality or licensed vehicles, is being delisted in June

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The Brazilian studio behind it, formerly known as Aquiris, is owned by Epic Games.

A blue cars drifts around a corner in a desert landscape
(Image credit: Aquiris)

Horizon Chase Turbo and its mobile-only predecessor, Horizon Chase, will be delisted on June 1, according to the series' official X account. That means neither will be available to purchase, but if you own them, they'll still be downloadable.

It's a strange decision at face value. Horizon Chase Turbo is a pure arcade racer with no licensed vehicles. It has tracks like 'Morning Walk' and 'Asphalt and Sunshine', so there wouldn't be costs associated with using real world racing circuits like Monaco or Mount Panorama. Horizon Chase Turbo has no online component either.

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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