Horizon Chase Turbo, a great arcade racer with no online functionality or licensed vehicles, is being delisted in June
The Brazilian studio behind it, formerly known as Aquiris, is owned by Epic Games.
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Horizon Chase Turbo and its mobile-only predecessor, Horizon Chase, will be delisted on June 1, according to the series' official X account. That means neither will be available to purchase, but if you own them, they'll still be downloadable.
It's a strange decision at face value. Horizon Chase Turbo is a pure arcade racer with no licensed vehicles. It has tracks like 'Morning Walk' and 'Asphalt and Sunshine', so there wouldn't be costs associated with using real world racing circuits like Monaco or Mount Panorama. Horizon Chase Turbo has no online component either.
It's a headscratcher until you remember that Horizon Chase studio Aquiris is owned by Epic Games, and that Epic Games laid off more than 1,000 employees yesterday. I've reached out to Aquiris and Epic to see if this has impacted the studio and its games, and if not, why these delistings are happening.Article continues below
Horizon Chase 2 will remain available. It was originally released as an Apple Arcade exclusive in 2022 before making the jump to PC and consoles the following year, at around the same time Aquiris was acquired by Epic with a view to transforming it into Epic Games Brasil. Epic had previously made an investment in Aquiris in early 2022.
Horizon Chase 2 launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, though Horizon Chase Turbo remains available on Steam.
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Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
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