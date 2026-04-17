BREAKING NEWS: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces Plans For Child Care Funding In City - YouTube Watch On

There's nothing like watching US politics from the outside to make you feel in-fucking-sane on the daily. For today's WTF news, here's New York mayor Zohran Mamdani explaining the benefits of charity with an extended Mario Kart metaphor.

And here's a transcript for those of you on public transport without headphones, or people who just prefer reading. "I like to think of it this way: government is driving the racecar, and philanthropy is there to give it that turbo boost across the finish line. Or, if you are a Mario Kart fan, government is Yoshi and philanthropy is the golden mushroom—that edge we need to beat Bowser on the Rainbow Road. To belabor this metaphor even further, Bowser is corporate greed in this scenario."

To put it in context, Mamdani was giving a press conference about the Child Care Action Fund, which aims to provide universal child care for any New Yorkers who need it. It's already raised $3.5 million toward a $20 million goal, and the Mayor's Fund—whose new chair was announced at this press conference—will have the job of convincing New York's ultra-rich to donate further.

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I thought this was supposed to be the moment where a gang of criminals with a costume gimmick arrive to hold everyone hostage. In real life what actually happens is that people who own second homes in New York worth more than $5 million complain they've just had their taxes bumped up, and isn't that the real crime? When you think about it?

Watching footage of Mamdani in action, the most surprising thing is how genuine the laughter in the room seems. This is not a "Pokémon Go to the polls" moment. It's a tongue-in-cheek gag from someone who seems to actually understand what he's referencing. But then, of course he does. This is the same guy who wished for a copy of SimCity 3000 when he was 11.