Over the Hill devs are celebrating reaching 1 million Steam wishlists by giving you a chance to play the Mudrunner-like off-roader early
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Art of Rally is a remarkably good little racer, seeing you bomb down trails from an isometric view. It's hard but incredibly stylish and satisfying to master. So I was very excited to see developer Funselektor (in collaboration with Strelka Games) give off-road exploration a spin with Over the Hill. From the trailers, it looks equally challenging but also oddly relaxing as you explore the wilderness. It reminds me of Mudrunner—another driving game you really should play—what with the thick mud and snow, and different tools you can use.
It's clearly got its tow hooks into more than just me as Funselektor and Strelka Games have announced that Over the Hill has already soared past one million wishlists on Steam, despite having no firm release date outside of 2026. A console version will be launching at some point after its Steam debut, too.
To celebrate the occasion, the developers are hosting a closed playtest from April 24-26, with registrations open from today, April 9, until April 16. While it's unknown what content will be available, it's a good opportunity to play it early and give feedback.Article continues below
Alongside these announcements, the developers have also revealed the Algeria region in a new trailer at the recent Triple-I Initiative Showcase. Inspired by the real-world location, it promises sprawling plateaus where you'll be able to discover routes and locales like "ancient ruins, sand-swept valleys, and even fallen meteorites."
This touches on one of the most important features of Over the Hill—exploration. It's not a racing game or even a sim like Mudrunner/Snowrunner, it's about driving around by yourself or with friends to find cool things, complete tasks for new vehicles, and upgrade your kit. It's a vibe, more than anything, and I'm here for it.
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Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
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