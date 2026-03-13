You've got a narrow window to nab OpenTTD on Steam for free, because Transport Tycoon Deluxe has just been un-abandonwared by Atari

The figure of the tycoon is tarnished these days. All the people who are killing the planet lay claim to the label—with their billions of dollars and Antarctic ice palaces and greasel armies. But it wasn't always that way! Time was, the word tycoon brought to mind halcyon memories of afternoons at The Computer, connecting up railroads, rollercoasters, and sometimes pizza for some reason.

Better days, all-but-gone now. But wait! What's this? Transport Tycoon Deluxe—one of the finest of the Tycoon stable—has suddenly been un-abandonwared and made a return to Steam and GOG, where it can be had for $10 (£8.50).

The re-release comes via Atari, which acquired the rights to Transport Tycoon from Chris Sawyer—who created the series—back in 2024. At the time, Atari mused that it would use its ownership to "expand digital and physical distribution, potentially develop new titles or content, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to preserve and expand this classic sim." Well, here's what looks to be part one of that.

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Which is all good news. Transport Tycoon Deluxe has been abandonware for a good while now, accessible only if you happened to have a physical copy lying around or were willing to commit e-crimes. But, ah, there was an alternative: OpenTTD, the open-source remake of the game that's very well-regarded indeed, and which has been playable for free for years.

Does OG TTD's release change things for OpenTTD? Yes, but not to the extent you might fear. Long story short: you can still download and play OpenTTD completely free from its website, but if you want to get it on Steam or GOG? You'll need to buy the original game first.

"OpenTTD will no longer be directly available as a standalone game on Steam. It can instead be obtained as part of a bundle alongside the original Transport Tycoon Deluxe," reads a new addition to OpenTTD's blurb, currently available on GitHub. "If you already own OpenTTD on Steam, nothing changes. You'll continue to receive game updates as usual. If you ever need to re-download the game, the game will remain in your Steam library." So good news for those of us who already got OpenTTD on Steam.

At the time of writing, that change has not yet gone into effect, and you're still able to add OpenTTD to your Steam library for free without buying the original. So if you got here early enough, I'd suggest moving quickly.