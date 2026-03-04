It is 2026 and Sony has finished steaming Jim Ryan's ghost out of the office sofa cushions once and for all. Per a report from Bloomberg, the PlayStation company is pulling all the way back on its strategy of releasing its exclusive games on PC, a U-turn on a welcome policy introduced during the Ryan era and to which I have grown quite accustomed over the last six years.

Bloomberg's enticingly anonymous Sony sources—remaining nameless for lack of authorisation to actually blab about this stuff—say the first PS-exclusive we can kiss goodbye to is Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's 2025 follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima that did rather well with critics when it released last year. Likewise, Housemarque's upcoming third-person bullet-hell Saros is also tipped to stay console-bound.

It sounds like Sony's live-service fare will continue coming to PC, if you're into that. Marathon, obviously, is very much still coming to Steam, as are the fighting game Marvel Tokon and the impressively ill-named Horizon Hunters Gathering.

But those lavishly-produced singleplayer feasts Sony has prepared for us—after a waiting period of one to two years—since 2020's PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn? It sounds like those are going away. Though at least we are still getting Kena: Scars of Kosmora and Death Stranding 2. Just slipping in under the wire there, Kojima. Age hasn't slowed you down one bit.

The good news, if you're down in the dumps about this, is that Bloomberg's sources did note that this videogame business is a wild and woolly thing, and there's every possibility this reversal will itself be reversed at some point in the future.

Good night, sweet prince. We hardly knew ye. (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

I've reached out to Sony for comment on this scuttlebutt, and will update this piece if I hear back.

This news does not come out of the blue. Videogame ink slinger Jason Schreier (who also authored this Bloomberg piece) and Digital Foundry's John Linneman were out and about dropping hints that Sony was reconsidering its PC strategy as recently as last week.

It seemed, and seems, an odd move. At least one ex-Sony head honcho has compared releasing on PC to "printing money," which led plenty of people to assume it would be the new normal in perpetuity. But like I said in that piece last week: Sony's recent PC releases haven't lit the world on fire, and if it feels the time and resources spent on porting to PC could be spent better elsewhere, or if it feels like releasing its games more widely undermines its console business, that could easily justify a move like this.

Indeed, Schreier references at least one faction inside Sony that rankles at putting games on non-Sony platforms. It weakens the brand, apparently.

I've never fallen in love with any of Sony's erstwhile PS-exclusives, but I'd still be sad to see them go. More games on my platform of choice—an open and free (as in freedom) platform of choice, at that—is a good thing.

But mostly, I just hope that Sony's PC porting maestros at Nixxes come out of all this alright.