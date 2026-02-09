'They have effectively ghosted us:' publisher of delisted art game Horses lambasts Epic Games Store after executive claims 'we love that studio'
Quit horsing around.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Responding to recent statements by Epic Game Store VP and general manager Steve Allison in a Game File interview, indie publisher Santa Ragione has again publicly criticized EGS' handling of Horses, a controversial art game that was delisted from both the Epic and Steam storefronts—Santa Ragione has argued in both cases that the storefronts employ uneven standards with adult games, and that they failed to clearly communicate the reasoning behind Horses' removal.
Speaking to Game File, Allison said that "[Santa Ragione] went through the self-publishing process and [Horses] went through," referring to how the studio filled out an International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) form to determine it had an M-rating—and thus, was fit for EGS—leading to its initial listing on the platform.
Epic made provably incorrect statements about the game’s content, refused to provide details supporting their claims, and has not shared their claimed AO IARC certificate, which normally includes a link for the developer to appeal. They do not ‘love that studio’, they have effectively ghosted us— @santaragione.com (@santaragione.com.bsky.social) 2026-02-09T02:45:01.874Z
“My understanding is the trust and safety team thought [Horses] was worth taking a fresh look, and they determined that it indeed was against our policies on a couple fronts," said Allison. Epic performed its own IARC assessment of Horses and judged it to be Adult's Only (AO), the ESRB's X-rated kiss of death, leading to the game's removal from the Epic Store a day before launch.
"And so, the call came late—and we love that studio; we did their previous game as a short exclusive—but because that [trust and safety] team, that’s their job and that is, if you do the letter of the law on our policies, it is what it is.”
As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Epic told Santa Ragione that it does not carry AO games as a matter of policy, with an exception "for products in cases where an AO rating was applied solely due to the usage of blockchain or NFT technology."
Allison told Game File that the second look at Horses was prompted by news and discussion about the game close to release. While Horses had been delisted from Steam for two years, Summer 2025 saw a series of high profile instances where conservative activist groups (via payment processors like Visa and Mastercard) pressured Steam and itch.io to remove adult content.
This, in turn, brought renewed attention to Horses' delisting from Steam, particularly in the face of much more high-profile games on the platform with realistic, uncensored full-frontal nudity like Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, equally disturbing subject matter like Fear and Hunger, or both, like the Outlast series.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Horses portrays a surreal "farm" in rural Italy where hypnotized, nude human beings in horse masks are treated as livestock and dominated by a sadistic overseer. Horses has been compared to Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, Pier Paolo Pasolini's infamous voyage into the fascist id.
The second half of the game, in particular, portrays or implies brutal acts of sexual violence, but always visually censored—the "horses," as well as the horrible things that happen to them, are all obscured with a pixellation effect.
Santa Ragione took to Bluesky to dispute Allison's framing of these events. "Epic made provably incorrect statements about the game’s content, refused to provide details supporting their claims, and has not shared their claimed AO IARC certificate, which normally includes a link for the developer to appeal," the studio wrote. "They do not ‘love that studio’, they have effectively ghosted us."
Santa Ragione also points to the existence of unredacted longplays of Horses on YouTube and Twitch as evidence the AO rating was misapplied by Epic—both platforms have made news in the past for aggressive moderation of speech and explicit content. Horses also remains available for purchase on both GOG and the Humble Store.
"Horses is interesting for other reasons too, and I hope that the unfortunate situation of its release won't stop us from considering what the game is actually doing, whether it works, and where it fits in with the conversation of the wider texts it draws inspiration from," PC Gamer contributor Maddi Chilton concluded in a review of the game last December.
"Despite its shortfalls, Horses is a genuine attempt to approach, through videogames, the spaces that film and literature take for granted, and we shouldn't overlook that just because Steam was squeamish."
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.