After just 2 years on sale, 7 '90s-era Jurassic Park games are getting delisted this March
Insert an appropriate Jurassic Park quote here (I've never seen Jurassic Park).
I'm going to tell you two things. The first thing is this: the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, a boxset of aged, early-'90s games based on the classic film, will be delisted from Steam and other storefronts after March 31.
You might think "Oh! I should go pick those up before that happens." You might even think that—as I did—despite previously being unaware any of these games existed. But hold your horses, buster, because here's the second thing I'm gonna tell you: grabbing them before they're gone will set you back $30 (£25).
So maybe I can live without them. That's where I settled after experiencing the same emotional rollercoaster I can only assume you just did. Regardless, if you had the fortune to pick the collection up in the two-and-a-bit years it's been available, it will of course remain accessible in your library even after doomsday.
"In the past, we learned how important it is to provide plenty of notice for changes like this," wrote Limited Run Games in the delisting announcement, "so we’re committed to being as open and transparent as possible."
LRG previously got into hot water over the delisting of Bill and Ted's Excellent Retro Collection, which was announced just a few days before it happened. "Our goal is to give fans every opportunity to grab the game before it’s too late," says the company. "Thanks for understanding!"
It really is a quick turnaround. The Jurassic Park Classic Games collection released in November 2023. That's under two and a half years ago. It has, at least, been on frequent sale since then, going as low as $7.50 (£6.25) in the most recent Steam Winter Sale. Hey, LRG, what about one more sale for the road, huh? It's not that you can, it's that you should.
