Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 23

Take a look at our hint for today's Wordle and enjoy the instant boost it'll give every guess you make after. Team it up with our everyday tips for maximum effect, and you'll soon find yourself with a winning row of green letters. Or scroll your way down to the March 23 (1373) answer instead if you prefer. However you want to play, we've got your Sunday Wordle covered.

Today's Wordle really made me work for the answer, but at least it was gracious enough to give me plenty of clues along the way. Maybe not the sort of help that led to some wonderful "lightbulb" moment where it all fell into place, but more a steady stream of smaller hints that pushed me forwards whether I realised it or not. Hey, a win's a win.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, March 23

You'd probably be like this after serious dental work, when the drugs haven't quite worn off and you're a bit sleepy and not quite yourself. More generally, this is a foolish or simple person or act.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

An easy weekend win. The answer to the March 23 (1373) Wordle is DOPEY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 22 : AMBLE

: AMBLE March 21: NUDGE

NUDGE March 20: BASTE

BASTE March 19: SPARK

SPARK March 18: TIMER

TIMER March 17: LASSO

LASSO March 16: STAMP

STAMP March 15: LADLE

LADLE March 14: PIECE

PIECE March 13: CHASE

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.