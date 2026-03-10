Stardew Valley and Wordle sure do make for a cute combination in this daily guessing game on the farm sim's crops

I'm not really a Wordle person, but I'm not opposed to the daily challenge format if you spice it up a bit with a theme. I've played quite a few gaming and anime-inspired takes since the word puzzle first took off, but Stardewdle—a fan-made mishmash of Stardew Valley and Wordle—is one of the best I've seen yet.

In Stardewdle, you start by submitting any crop as a first guess and seeing what criteria it shares with the game's daily pick. That leads you to a list of qualities that do and do not match with the correct answer, like how long the crop takes to grow, pricing, season, type of product, and whether or not the crop regrows.

It's a cute way to pass the time while we wait for Stardew Valley 1.7, and it seems I'm not the only one who thinks so. In a post on Reddit, one of Stardewdle's creators announced their crop-guessing minigame just hit the 200,000 plays milestone with over 2,000 daily users. Pretty neat for a game about a game that routinely reminds me I don't know anything.

I gave Stardewdle a go yesterday and today, and discovered I'm not the Stardew Valley genius I believed I was. When I got three out of the five possible criteria right on my first guess, I was convinced I'd identify the right crop on my second try. Wrong. I whiffed my second and third guesses and, well… I got the whole damn thing wrong. All six tries, wasted. I swear I know the difference between a fruit and a vegetable.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe / Stardewdle authors Chris Marquez & Omar Siddiqui)

Anyway, there's no shortage of games like Wordle, but I've got a soft spot for these thoughtful, fan-made creations paying tribute to some of my favorite series. A few years ago, I was dedicated to the now-dead Final Fantasy 14 version of Heardle, which had you guess theme songs after playing a few seconds. There was also another Stardew-themed challenge, Pufferdle, that tasked you with naming the correct fish.

Fortunately, this daily challenge is still going strong. You can play by heading to Stardewdle's official site, and the fancy interface even works well on mobile. No ruining those daily win streaks.