How to complete the Chaos in the Kitchen quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Chaos in the Kitchen quest is one of the missions you'll have to complete before welcoming the Cheshire Cat to live in your world in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Luckily it's not a wild goose chase, unlike the rest of the quests you have to complete, but it's worth ticking off your list as soon as possible. Anything to make the process of finally welcoming Cheshire to the valley slightly easier.

With that said, you need to complete the Leaving Wonderland quest for Alice before you'll be able to begin Chaos in the Kitchen. When you've done this, walk into Remy's Restaurant in your valley and you'll see the place covered in pink pawprints. Talk to Remy to officially begin the quest, and follow these steps to complete it.

How to complete the Chaos in the Kitchen quest

The first part of the Chaos in the Kitchen quest tasks you with once again cleaning up the mess left by the Cheshire Cat. Go to each cluster of pink paw prints around the restaurant and remove them with E when prompted. When you've tidied up the last group, a book will appear on the floor. Pick it up, and you'll be able to learn a new recipe from it.

This book contains the recipe for the Cheshire Cat tail dessert. Interact with the book in your inventory you will be challenged to recreate the dish. To do so, you'll need the following ingredients:

1 x Wheat

1 x Cocoa beans

1 x Eggs

1 x Sugar cane

Once you've made this four-star dessert, give it to Remy and your character will explain that the Cheshire Cat left the recipe. Remy still isn't convinced he's a good character and tells you to check outside the restaurant to make sure all the mess is cleared up. Surprise, surprise, it's not, and you have to clear up the rest.

You need to tidy up three stacks of restaurant chairs surrounded by pink paw prints around the restaurant. They won't spawn any further than just outside the restaurant doors, so you don't need to trek around your whole valley looking for them. Once cleaned up, go back inside the restaurant and the Cheshire Cat will appear. You'll talk briefly, but he's not quite ready to move into the valley yet. When he disappears again, return to Remy to complete the Chaos in the Kitchen quest.