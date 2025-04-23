How to unlock Alice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you've unlocked the door to the Wonderland realm with 15,000 Dreamlight, you'll be able to begin your quest to unlock Alice in Dreamlight Valley. But getting into the Wonderland realm isn't as straightforward as unlocking the door in the Dream Castle and walking in like other realms. There's a little more Wonderland magic in this quest.

Once you've gotten rid of the Night Thorns, the door will shrink down and a white rabbit will run out. Merlin will say you should go after it, and you'll need to chase it around the valley before falling into a rabbit hole and finding yourself in Wonderland. You'll meet Alice as soon as you're in, but you'll have to complete her quests before you can invite her to your valley.

How to complete the Wonders of Wonderland quest

As soon as you meet Alice and speak to her, she will tell you to follow her to the Queen of Hearts' garden. But this mission is turned on its head pretty quickly as Alice disappears into the forest and you need to track her footprints on the floor to get to the Cheshire Cat's tree. He will offer to help you find Alice, but you need to find three Cheshire Cat faces around the realm before he will.

Fortunately, these faces aren't too hard to find. I found the first smile after turning right from the area with the Cheshire Cat in and the first face was on a bush. From here, I went right again and then turned left and found the second smile on a red tree. The third smile was on a rock straight ahead from this area. Go back to the Cheshire Cat when you've collected all three and he will tell you to gather the following ingredients from chests:

1 x Lemon

1 x Butter

1 x Tea Leaves

1 x Wonderland Salt

1 x Wonderland Sugar

1 x more Wonderland Sugar

However, chests don't look like chests in Wonderland. Instead, you need to go into each area of the forest and find the bright pink items such as rocks, logs, or bushes and interact with them to turn them back into normal chests so you can get the ingredients out. Since each area is home to one, if not two chests, you shouldn't struggle to find these ingredients quickly.

When you've gathered them all, go back to the Cheshire Cat and you will have to cook a Spicy Moment and a Sweet Moment, alongside "more time." There's a cooking station at the start of the realm so you don't need to travel back to the Valley. Cheshire also gives you the recipes for each.

Here's how to make a Spicy Moment:

1 x Wonderland Salt

1 x Wonderland sugar

1 x more wonderland sugar

1 x tea leaves

Here's how to make a Sweet Moment:

1 x Butter

1 x Jam

1 x Lemon

When you've made both of these, you'll need to bake "More Time":

Combine Spicy Moment, Sweet Moment, and the Wonderous Pocket Watch

Eat the "More Time" meal you've created

You now have to find your way around the forest to wherever Alice went. If you head straight on from the entrance of the realm, and then go right when you hit a dead end, you'll find the Mushroom Forest and the portal in the tree. Go through this, and you'll enter the Queen of Hearts' garden.

Before you can get to Alice you need to pull four levers around the Queen of Hearts' labyrinth. These naturally pop up on the path as you walk around, so as long as you're avoiding the card guards you can't get this wrong. When you've reached the exit of the labyrinth, you'll be reunited with Alice. But she's shrunk since the last time you saw her. This will end the Wonders of Wonderland quest and begin the next.

How to complete the Teeny, Tiny Problems quest

When you talk to Alice, she'll ask you to go back to the Cheshire Cat in the forest to ask for help. He will tell you that you need to find four ingredients to craft a bottle of "Contrary Perfume" which will restore Alice to her normal size. The first, and the easiest to find, is a Jar of Heart Candies which you can fish from the pond to the right-hand side of the realm entrance.

Once you've got this, you'll need to talk to the "matriarch of the singing flowers" in the area directly ahead of you. To solve this problem, water the smaller flowers either side of the larger one and you'll receive two bags of "discontinued seeds." For the next item, head to the big blue mushroom at the beginning of the realm and a smaller blue mushroom will be available to pick up on the floor next to it.

From here, go into the first area and you'll see a bird with a pencil for a head sitting on top of a stack of books. Interact with it, and you will be challenged to answer five questions correctly in return for the Wonderland Plaque.

The answers to the bird's questions are:

6 stripes

White rabbit

An unbirthday

20

5

Take all of these ingredients to a crafting station and you'll be able to make a contrary perfume. Go back to Alice in the Queen of Hearts' garden and she will turn back to normal size. When you talk to her, she'll ask for your help in freeing some woodland creatures stuck in crates in the garden, but the boxes are locked and the keys are hidden somewhere on the table.

Unsurprisingly you won't be able to get to them straight away. Instead, you'll need to find a few items around this area to help make navigating the table easier. You'll need to find lovely dice, lost marbles, and a pack of playing cards:

The lovely dice are on the floor by the white rose bushes to the right of the entrance to this area.

The playing cards can be found to the left of the table

The lost marbles are in the back right hand corner

Pick these up, interact with the table and you'll shrink yourself down. The four keys are easy to find here, but some are tucked in other objects you need to break down first. The first is in a pot of sugar which you need to dissolve with your watering can. For the key hidden in the cupcake frosting, use your shovel to dig it out. The key in the teacup needs to be fished out once you've used your pickaxe to break the teapot behind it and flood the cup. The fourth is just lying on the floor.

Take these back to Alice and free the animals. This will end the Teeny Tiny Problems quest.

How to complete the Leaving Wonderland quest

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The animals made a mess after you'd freed them and Alice insists you help her clean up before she goes back to the valley. You have to paint the white roses red, clear up any smashed plates, and sort out the burrow holes before you can talk to Alice again. All the smashed plates are around the tea party table. The burrow holes in the centre of this area need to be dug up.

As for the red roses, Alice will give you a bucket of red paint which you need to combine with your watering can in your inventory. When you've done this, you can walk up to the white rose bushes and water them to turn them red. Once this is done speak to Alice again and she will ask you to meet her at the entrance to the realm. Meet here there and you'll both go to speak to the Cheshire Cat in an attempt to get some help leaving.

Four clusters of colorful mushrooms will now be by the entrance of the realm, and as Cheshire Cat vaguely explains you'll need to light the correct ones to spawn the door out of the realm. You only need to light the pink and blue mushrooms to make the door appear. But wait; the door is tiny. Alice will give you the Contrary Perfume to once again mix with your watering can. Water the door and it will grow and you'll both be able to leave.



When you're back in the valley you'll be able to place Alice's house. It will cost 5,000 Star Coins to build, but as soon as you have the "Welcome Alice" screen will play and you'll finally have her in your Valley.