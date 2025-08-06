Humble Bundle's new Warner Bros. collection has 15 really good games, plus Suicide Squad, for just $12

If you've got enough money in your pocket to buy a Double Whopper combo but you're not feeling especially hungry right now, I've got a good alternative plan for getting rid of it: Humble Bundle's "Play the Legends" collection of Warner Bros. games, which includes 16 really good games (well, 15, plus Suicide Squad) for just $12.

Okay, first things first, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't bad, really, it's just not great: It's okay, it's serviceable, it'll keep you occupied, but it's not going to replace your live service shooter of choice—especially since it's not really a live service shooter anymore.

At the same time, yeah, it does come up looking a little pale next to pretty much everything else in this bundle, which as the kids say is stacked. Here's what you get:

Fear Ultimate Shooter Edition (so right there, you know it's going to be good)

Watchmen: The End is Night Part 1 and 2 Bundle

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Definitive Edition

Mad Max

Injustice: Gods Among Us Legendary Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

Mortal Kombat XL

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Back 4 Blood

Gotham Knights

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

And Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League—which, again, is a perfectly fine videogame, if largely forgettable or even entirely missable when you've got all these other games to play.

All of that, for 12 bucks, is a hell of a deal. You can pay more than that if you want to do a solid for science and charity—funds raised by this bundle, in adjustable amounts (and I encourage you to adjust the hell out of them) will go to support the Raiden Science Foundation, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to finding cures for rare diseases afflicting children, beginning with the extremely rare neurodegenerative disease UBA5 disorder. You can even pay less if you want—seven games for seven bucks—but honestly if you're that tight for a fiver you probably shouldn't be buying games at all.

Warner Bros. has borked it pretty thoroughly over the past couple years and its immediate future isn't looking too bright either, but this bundle is a reminder that there was a time when it was a low-key killer: Mad Max and the Middle-earth games were great, the Arkham series was a major success, and Mortal Kombat and Injustice are two of the biggest, most reliable mainstream fighting games in existence. With a lineup like that, it's almost hard to imagine that Warner could train-wreck its game business so badly.

Ah well, we'll always have the memories—and, for 12 bucks, the games from a better Warner era. Humble Bundle's WB Legends collection is live now and will be available until August 27.