Get 7 serious shooters for just $17, or 4 hidden gems for a fiver, in a pair of packages from new game bundle seller Digiphile

If you dig boomer shooters (or any kind of shooter, really), you might just dig the new Boomer Shooter Blueprint collection rolled out today by Digiphile. It's a collection of seven old-school shooters, some of which I can attest are very good, for just $17, a portion of which will go to support the Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity.

Here's the full list of games in the bundle, along with their Steam ratings so you don't think I'm just talking out of my ass about how good they are:

As to my own experience with them, Boltgun is a blast (although the final boss fight is garbo, thank god for cheats), Selaco treads pleasingly close to an early-days immsim, and Mullet Madjack was a bit too frantic for me but its retro-future styling is a blast, and genuinely funny.

Digiphile's revenue distribution is fixed, so unlike Humble Bundle you can't dedicate your entire payment to charity or the game devs: The bulk of funds raised will go to the developers, while 5% goes to charity.

There is also, however, an add-on tier with the Selaco, Mullet Madjack, Incision, and Cultic soundtracks, a Mullet Madjack art book, and Boomer Shooter Blueprint "commemorative art" that you can pick up for an extra fiver, all of which will go to Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

Alongside the Boomer Shooter Blueprint is the Boomer Shooter Indie Spotlight bundle, featuring four lesser known boomer shooters—Texnoplazm, Killbug, Hands of Necromancy 2, and Wrack: Reclamation—for just $5. All four of the games in this bundle have fewer than 500 Steam reviews, and bundle co-curator Kirk Collects says they deserve more attention: "Each of these games are full of amazing, pulse-pounding action that should keep you smiling for hours on end. Enjoy them, share them with your friends and be sure to send your love to the developers."

Boomer Shooter Indie Spotlight Game Collection - YouTube Watch On

Digiphile's Boomer Shooter Blueprint bundle, and the Boomer Shooter Indie Spotlight bundle, are both available until 6 pm PT on March 10, "or until supplies sell out."